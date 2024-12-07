A recently extended and modernised home is on the market.

This three-bedroom home in Sherwood Close, Stamford is just a short walk from the town centre.

Arranged over two floors, the property is accessed through a front porch which leads into a bright entrance hall.

10 Sherwood Close, Stamford

This gives access to a utility room with a toilet, a living room and a dining room, which is currently used as a home office and music room.

At the heart of the house is the open plan kitchen/diner, which is finished with a granite worktop and oak flooring.

Both the kitchen diner and the dining room have French doors that open onto a private, south-facing garden.

The slate patio, lawn and shaded pergola, which are surrounded with borders of lavender, are ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

To the first floor, the landing connects three double bedrooms, one of which has a built-in wardrobe and benefits from the recent addition of an ensuite two-piece shower room.

The three-piece family bathroom, accessed from the landing, boasts Italian ceramic tiles and was also refitted three years ago.

Outside a garage and driveway provide off road parking for two vehicles.

10 Sherwood Close is on the market for £575,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01780 754530.



