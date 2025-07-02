The grounds of Burghley House near Stamford were once again transformed into a sea of pink.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event returned to the park last night (Tuesday, July 1), when hundreds of men, women and children, donned their best pink outfits to take on a 5k or 10k route.

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Against a bright blue sky and with the magnificent Elizabethan house providing the backdrop, the group were powered on by singers on the route and they didn’t let the high temperatures deter them.

Every runner had a reason to take part, many inspired by loved ones who have had cancer, and each has a back sign to decorate as a tribute. Among the runners was Brett Harman, from Spalding, who was taking part in memory of his fiancée Hannah Stinson. She was diagnosed with BCOR sarcoma, a rare form of cancer who sadly died last October and the couple have a young daughter, Summer.

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “We are grateful to all the runners and supporters who took part in Stamford's Race For Life and helped raise vital funds for research.

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Scott Smith and Debbie Harris with their team from Slimming World - a sponsor. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Members of the Rock Choir - singing for the runners. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Stilt-walker Michaela Moran. Photo: David Lowndes

"It was a great event at a stunning location and the beautiful weather saw a good turn-out for Race for Life at Burghley House with 640 participants raising so far £68,000 for Cancer Research UK.”

The success of the annual event follows Pretty Muddy - another of Cancer Research UK’s fundraising events featuring a mud-splattered obstacle course - which made its debut at Rutland Showground just two weeks ago.

Across the two events locally, thousands of pounds in sponsorship money is expected to be raised, all going towards Cancer Research UK’s work in helping to beat cancer - something one in two people will be diagnosed with in their lifetime.

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. 5K runners Dash Manak and Julie Hession. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Patrick added: “We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone, and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in."

Every year, about 37,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England.

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Team from John Clare School at Helpston. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Ruth and Lucy Slater. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. 5K runners Tina Brown and Nicola Morgan. Photo: David Lowndes

Race for Life at Burghley House grounds. Photo: David Lowndes

Patrick added: “Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone at Race For Life.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK also played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Our photographer David Lowndes was there to capture all the action and all his pictures are available to view and buy at www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

To enter a future event, visit raceforlife.org