I returned from a short holiday in Scotland to find much evidence of a successful nesting season for some species of birds, but less so for others, writes Ian Misselbrook, our Rippingale nature columnist.

At the RSPB’s Frampton Marsh reserve, near Boston, the avocets, which nest on scrapes surrounded by a fence designed to protect them from ground predators such as foxes and badgers, have produced many chicks.

An avocet chick

Lapwings, on the other hand, prefer to nest on the wet grassland which does not benefit from a predator proof fence and as a result, there were very few chicks in evidence.

The same situation occurs at Willow Tree Fen nature reserve where some members of the crane watch team have observed lapwing chicks being taken by crows and marsh harriers.

In my garden the biggest threat to fledgling birds are the visiting cats, of which there are many.

A turtle dove at Dunsby

Despite very few frogs returning to spawn in my garden ponds the tadpoles are growing well.

A visiting grass snake has certainly eaten some, but overall numbers are not too depleted.

The ponds have also attracted some colourful damselflies, notably large red damselflies and the lovely azure damselfly. The fens and flooded gravel pits in our area host a wide variety of dragon and damselflies.

I am no expert but with the help of a good book and some friends who specialise in these creatures, I have managed to identify six different damselflies and four dragonflies by the end of May.

An azure damselfly

A large red damselfly in Ian's garden

After my rather downbeat assessment of the fortunes of turtle doves in our area in my last column, I am delighted to report that at least one pair have returned to their regular nesting site a few miles from my home.

Unlike our continental cousins who relentlessly shoot these beautiful birds; especially now that the recent ban has been lifted, I prefer to shoot them with a camera.

We are privileged in that our area hosts a birdwatching event that is probably the largest of its kind in the world.

The Global BirdFair (GBF) ably organised by Tim Appleton and Penny Robinson is being held on July 11 to July 13 at Lyndon Top in Rutland (LE15 8RN) close to the Lyndon Hill nature reserve where nesting Ospreys can be observed.

For anyone interested in birds this is an unmissable event. Whether you want to book a birdwatching holiday at home or abroad, buy binoculars, books, bird art or simply top up your bird feeders this is the event for you.

In addition, the event raises a lot of money for conservation causes. This year via Birdlife International the proceeds go to safeguarding ocean species.