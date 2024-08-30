A town’s Ukrainian community showcased their culture to mark an important day in the country’s calendar.

The group, most of whom sought sanctuary in the UK from war, marked Ukraine Independence Day at Stamford Arts Centre last weekend.

August 24 is a national holiday in Ukraine to mark the declaration of independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.

The event was held to mark Ukraine's Independence Day. Photo: Tony Nero

The event raised more than £850 for Ukraine. Photo: Tony Nero

Mayor of Stamford, Kelham Cooke opened the event and presented drama certificates to Ukrainian teenagers who have been attending classes for more than a year.

Nataliia and Romana explained the significance of Ukraine Independence Day to guests who were encouraged to try Ukrainian food, have a drink and enjoy other activities.

The Sunflowers Choir sang, accompanied by a solo from teenage singer Liuba, while musician Iryna Muha also performed.

The Sunflowers Choir performed with teenage singer Liuba. Photo: Tony Nero

Ukranian musician Iryna Muha performed a set. Photo: Tony Nero

Oleksii Klitovchenko set up a photo booth area for professional shots or ‘selfies’, while some of the ladies ran craft activities.

Items made by the Stamford Support Ukraine group were displayed alongside the arts centre exhibitions ‘We All Live Under the Same Sun’ and ‘Moments of Peace’.

They include photos by Oleksii and filmmaker Natalia Yakovleva, who lived in Stamford before returning to document the war.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke presented LAMDA drama certificates to the Ukrainian teenagers

The event was funded by Lincolnshire Community Foundation, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine Team, and raised £864.47 for Ukraine.