10 years ago

Trainer and four-legged friend head to competition

A trainer and her talented pooch are getting ready to take on the cream of the canine world and fight for the title of top dog.

Julia Durrant, from Ketton, and her poodle Jack Russell cross Parker will compete in the team agility event at Crufts next Saturday. Julia and Parker have been training hard at their own course near Uffington and are raring to go.

Dog trainer Julia Durrant with her dog Parker 10 years ago.

She said: "He's a very consistent dog but anything can happen.

“I've have never been before and neither has he but we are looking forward to it."

The agility event involves four dogs and trainers taking on an obstacle course. Dogs have to pass on the baton between rounds and try to avoid faults.

Julia is not putting all her hopes on winning the event, instead choosing just to enjoy the occasion.

She said: "It depends on the day, on the nerves, on the dog and the environment.

"We are usually outside on grass. This is on carpet.

"Parker won't mind - it's probably me that's going to be nervous."

Julia runs her own puppy school and also takes full agility classes. She has been taking on agility courses herself for more than 10 years.

Initially starting with a German shepherd, she has scaled down her dogs until finally settling on Parker.

Youngsters discover dinosaur eggs

These two youngsters were delighted to find dinosaur eggs in their school playground. Ellie May Lambert and Anna Simonaitis, pictured above, were just two of the pupils at Edith Weston Primary School who spent the day searching for the eggs.

Ellie Mat Lambert and Anna Simonaitis 10 years ago.

The pupils then put pen to paper to write about the discovery of three dinosaur eggs as part of Igniting Writing Day. They wrote newspaper stories to let people know about their find.

Fun day was a ‘lovely community spirited event’

More than 100 people attended an action-packed fun day during the spring half term.

South Witham Children's Centre Fun Day was held on Wednesday last week and scores of children had a blast having their faces painted while families enjoyed trying food prepared by Cook Connect.

Left to right: Molly Huckle, Talitha Rees and Lydia Rees 10 years ago.

Frankie Fordham and Eloise Duff 10 years ago.

A number of stalls were held at the centre by Alternatives, Lincoln Credit Union, the Family Information Service, 4All and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

One mother who attended the event said: "There were lots of activities, friendly staff, and plenty of friends for my daughter to meet. It was a lovely community spirited event."

Entrepreneur in the making

A teenager has demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by turning his candle-making hobby into a new business venture.

David Trevarthen 10 years ago.

David Trevarthen, of Stamford Road, Barnack, started out by collecting old church candles to melt down and mould into new ones.

His mum Mary-Anne went on to buy him some proper candle-making equipment and he is now making them to sell at a craft centre in Bourne.

David, 13, said: "I was just making candles as a hobby to start with but I sold some at a church coffee morning and decided to look into selling at craft centres. I enjoy making them. It's fun to see what new ideas I can come up with."

David trades under the business name Trev's Candles, inspired by his family's last name. His range includes scented and plain candles in a range of shapes and sizes from spheres and pyramids to flowers and stars. David, who is a pupil at King's School in Peterborough, makes most of the products during the school holidays.

He makes them in batches of two or three at a time, taking up to half an hour to melt down the wax and then leaving the moulds overnight to go hard. The collection is on sale at Magpies Nest in Bourne.

25 years ago

Scouts pay a visit to firefighters

A trip to Oakham Fire Station was enjoyed by the 1st Cottesmore Air Scouts on Tuesday as part of an aim to make Scouting fun.

Members of the 1st Cottesmore Air Scouts 25 years ago.

Scout leader Bob Smith said: "They learnt about fire prevention and fire fight-ing, and the people involved.

“Hopefully, they came back from the visit with a greater awareness and understanding of the dangers of fire, and be more conscious of fire safety at home as well as out and about.

“It is good to get the scouts out into the community and provide better awareness of the benefits of scouting.”

Unexpected find in crisp packet

Things got a bit out of hand when schoolgirl Victoria Naylor (18), opened a packet of her favourite tasty treats on Monday.

Victoria Naylor with the screw she found in her crisps 25 years ago.

During a morning break at Stamford High School, Victoria was tucking into a packet of KP Barbecue Beef Hula Hoops when out popped a screw. Luckily, Victoria, of Hambleton Road, was alert to the snack attack and sealed up the bag to take home.

She said: "I opened the bag and had some, then my friends had some, then I was just about to eat some more when I saw the screw.

“It was a bit shocking as it was the last thing I was expecting, but fortunately I did see it in time.

“If it was a young child they could have easily swallowed it."

The incident has now put Victoria off buying another packet of the same crisps in fear of another objectionable offering. She added: "I don't think I'll bother buying another packet of those Hula Hoops again.

“KP sent me a package to send the bag back, but we've already sent it to trading standards in Grantham."

A spokesman for KP Foods UK, said: "A customer has reported finding a metal screw in a packet of KP Hula Hoops.

“We are clearly concerned and are currently liaising with the customer in order to carry out a full investigation.”

Toilet attendant recognised with award

Dedicated Stamford toilet attendant Doug Hare has been given an 'Attendant of the Year' award. Doug looks after the public conveniences in Red Lion Square, Stamford. Last December this toilet was highly commended in a national competition, Loo of the Year '98, and Mr. Hare should have received his award then. But he was unable to attend the ceremony at the National Motorcycle

Doug Hare (centre) with Mike Exton (left) and John Wilks (right).

Museum, Birmingham, due to illness. On Thursday he was finally presented with the certificate by Coun John Wilks, chairman of the South Kesteven District Council customer services committee. lan Yates, head of SKDC business management, said: "Mr Hare does a very good job. That's why we put him in for the award. He goes over and above the call of duty?"

Bargain hunters keen to get best deals

Bargain hunters queued for over an hour to get into a jumble sale held at Darby and Joan Hall in Stamford.

Helpers and organisers at a Newage Football Club jumble sale which attracted keen bargain hunters 25 years ago.

People arrived before 9am on Saturday and the sale didn’t open its doors until 10am.

Most of the goods were quickly bought and £210 was raised for Newage Football Club.

Julie Corby, wife of club manager Roger, said: “They were after bargains.

“Everything was cheap and we sold almost all we had. I think people had a good time.

“We took 20 boxes down and afterwards we came back with just one.”

About 100 people went to the sale which had stalls selling a range of goods including nearly-new items, cakes, jumble plus a white elephant stall.

Over 300 school children compete in mini-gym event

Climbing ladders and running along beams will be just some of the events undertaken by pupils at Market Deeping County Primary School to help improve their education.

Bottom left to right: Finlay Cordes, Danny Orbell, Vicki Fitzpatrick. Top row clockwise: Mark Tomlinson, Natalie Finch, William Ward and Hannah Catt.

Youngsters at the school are taking part in a sponsored mini-gym event and all the money raised will be spent updating computing equipment.

About 340 children will attempt to complete 10 circuits of exercises between Monday and Friday.

The composition of the circuits will be changed to suit the different aged children, ranging from four to 11 years.

Each year the school tries to run a sponsored event. Last year's spellathon helped raise enough money to completely refurbish the school library and buy a new computer. Headteacher Michael Stocks said: "I'm splendid. Children need all the exercise they can get these days as they don't play outside so much.

"If they can raise money for the school at the same time, so much the better."

Mr Stocks said the school hopes to buy at least one up-to-date computer with the money raised.

He added: "We want to make sure we have a modern PC in every classroom."

50 years ago

The employment situation in the Stamford and Bourne area is still healthy.

Less than 2% of the insured local population - 289 people - were out of a job last month.

In Stamford, 188 people were unemployed and in Bourne 101 were jobless.

The 289 total represents a previous drop of nine from the previous month and 28 on February last year.

100 years ago

Concert for sport - A sacred concert was held in the Palace Theatre on Sunday evening in aid of the Town Football Club. Мг. Н. J. Tillson presided, and those who contributed to the programme included Mrs. A. Jeeves, Mis. I. J. Tillson, Mr. D. Henson, and Mr. C. E. Wiseman. Mr. J. C. Billing, A.R.C.O.. was the efficient accompanist. The Town Silver Band also rendered several items, which included: -March, "B.B. and C.F.,' " "Your dear face " (J C. Billing). and a selection, "Woodland Revels. The proprietors (Messrs. P. and R. Edinborough) kindly lent the hall free, and made no charge for lighting. The net proceeds were £2 3s.

150 years ago

The proposal to form a Working Men's and Tradesmen's Club in Stamford has been so favourably received by those whom it is intended to benefit that there is no doubt the project will be successfully carried out.

A meeting held in the Corn-exchange on thursday evening the lth to consider the matter was attended by between 200 and 300 mechanics, tradesmen, and labourers, all of whom appeared most desirous that a club should be established.

The chair was taken by Henry Cole, an intelligent mechanic, who stated that the object of forming the club was-that they might have a place of their own where they could spend their leisure hours pleasantly and sociably, smoke and chat, read the papers, and play at chess or draughts, or otherwise amuse themselves, and also be supplied with good ale and spirits at a reasonable price.

200 years ago

Cottam - Damask Table Linen Manufacturer, near the Half-Moon Inn, St. Paul's-street, Stamford, returns his most humble and sincere thanks to his friends for past favours, and begs to inform them and the public in general, he has received a variety of new and elegant patterns, which he works from three to nine quarters wide, with elegant borders; he also begs to inform the nobility and gentry, he can weave coats of arms, plans of estates, views of residences, &c. in the centre of their cloths, surrounded by a choice collection of flowers, with napkins to match.

Any lady or gentleman desirous of possessing such a curiosity, and not having thread in readiness, may be supplied on reasonable