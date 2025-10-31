Tributes have been paid to a former teacher and town councillor who helped tackle healthcare issues on behalf of others.

Marion Pitt’s motto was ‘Here for the people, not the politics’ and she was known as a woman of integrity who inspired others with her strong character and determination.

A teacher who worked in the education department at Stocken Prison in Stretton, Marion became friends with colleague Ann Croft and Ann’s husband Andrew, a Stamford town councillor and manager of The Cellar Bar at Stamford Arts Centre.

Andrew Croft and Marion Pitt, when they were mayor and deputy mayor of Stamford

“It was in this way that Marion got the idea of joining the council,” said Andrew.

“I tried to persuade her not to - so she went ahead! She was very strong-willed and enjoyed her role as a councillor.”

Marion represented All Saints Ward, in the north of the town, for more than seven years.

Members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets with Marion Pitt and Andrew Croft at the opening of the annual Mid Lent Fair in Stamford

When Andrew became mayor of Stamford in May 2023, Marion was his deputy, although poor health meant she did not take up the role of mayor the following year, as tradition would normally dictate.

Despite having been in poor health for the final five years of her life, Marion undertook many duties.

She represented the council and town residents on North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, on the Friends of Stamford Hospital group, and on the patient participation group (PPG) at Stamford Surgery, formerly Lakeside.

She also had a strong affinity for the armed forces, particularly the RAF, in which her late second husband Anthony, known as Jim, served as a group captain, and she enjoyed her civic duties, attending Remembrance events and the Battle of Britain ‘Freedom of Stamford’ service and parade.

Marion Pitt, the Rev Peter Stevenson, and Andrew Croft

The Rev Peter Stevenson, a former chaplain to the town council who led recent Remembrance and Battle of Britain services, said: “Politically independent, Marion conducted herself with integrity, honesty and was conscientious, always well prepared and able to add wise contributions to debates.

“She was happy to take a different view when she felt it was right to do so.

“Outside public office, Marion could be seen walking her greyhound in all weathers and, despite illness, was determined to maintain her independence and dignity.

“I shall hold treasured memories of Marion and hope that friends and family are able to dwell on the positive contributions Marion made to her community.”

Andrew, who counted on Marion as a friend of nearly 20 years, as well as a council colleague, said she had been a great support to him in his mayoral role.

“She fought her health issues every inch of the way and bravely, never giving up,” he said. “Every day was a new day, with new challenges.

“She has been an inspiration to many people for her integrity and her fight against a losing battle with her health.

“Marion recognised she sometimes ruffled feathers, and even referred to herself as ‘Mrs Marmite’ because not everyone agreed with her, but she leaves a legacy in which there are many fond memories.

A keen cook and gardener who doted on her rescued champion greyhound called Wiggie, Marion died at St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham, on October 17, aged 73. She had been diagnosed with a brain tumour five years earlier.

Marion Pitt with her greyhound, Wiggie

She leaves a daughter, Sandie, and two grandchildren, George and Charlotte.

A funeral will be held at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in her home village of Great Casterton on Wednesday, November 12 at 11.30am.

Donations can be made to St Barnabas Hospice in lieu of flowers.