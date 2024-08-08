The A1 is shut in both directions this morning after a man was killed in the early hours of this morning.

Cambridgeshire Police officers were called at just after midnight today (Thursday, August 8) toith reports of concern for a man who was walking along the central reservation of the road near the entrance to RAF Wittering.

Shortly after, the 27-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and was declared dead by emergency services at just before 12.30am.

Both lanes of the road are shut between the junctions with the A47and A43 and are expected to be into morning rush hour and beyond.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 3 of August 8.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.