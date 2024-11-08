A man who drove erratically along the A1 last month while drunk has been banned from driving for almost three years.

Cambridgeshire Police officers found Jason Blackall, 47, stopped and out of fuel on Old Oundle Road, in Wittering, on the evening of October 2, after a member of the public reported him.

He was charged with drink driving after a breathalyser test revealed 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – almost four times the legal limit of 35.

Blackall, of Primrose Hill Drive, Swillington, Leeds, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 6) and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting the offence.

He was also handed a 32-month driving disqualification.

PC James Sears, who investigated, said: “Blackall was aware that he had committed an offence, repeatedly apologising to the officers and admitting he was drunk.

“Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs has the potential to cause serious harm to both the driver and other road users, and I encourage anyone who has had a drink to arrange alternative transport.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of anyone believed to be driving under the influence.