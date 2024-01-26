A fundraising pub quiz is being held by a keen runner in memory of her much-loved mum.

Abbie Mann from Stamford will support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough when she takes part in the London Marathon on April 21.

The hospice cared for her mum, Denise Mann, a student adviser at Stamford College and, two years later, Denise’s colleague and friend, Liz Paige.

Abbie Mann will run to raise funds for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Abbie is holding a quiz night at The London Inn, Stamford, this Thursday (February 1) as a fundraiser in memory of them both.

Teams of four to six people will answer questions set by fellow Stamford Striders Elaine Allwood and Richard Clarke covering topics such as general knowledge, geography, sport, food and drink, and music. There will also be a picture round.

Nick Harding, who compèred the recent Stamford Santa Fun Run in Burghley Park, will be quiz master.

Stamford College colleagues Denise Mann, Bea (Bernie) Fitzpatrick and Liz Paige

Abbie, 44, a senior lecturer at The University of Lincoln, won an entry to the London Marathon in a running club raffle last year. That was the first time she took part in the event and she used the opportunity to fundraise for Sue Ryder and collected more than £1,700.

This year she has a Sue Ryder charity place and hopes to raise even more money for the hospice to provide palliative care and bereavement support.

Her mum Denise, who was a student adviser at Stamford College, stayed at the Thorpe Hall Hospice for pain relief and symptom management. Abbie refers to her mum as “the bravest woman I have ever known”.

Abbie and her mum, Denise

Liz was also looked after by the hospice following her diagnosis with cancer.

People can also donate to Abbie’s fundraising page http://tinyurl.com/AbbieMann24

To take part in the quiz visit http://tinyurl.com/AbbieMannQuiz.

Places are £10 per person with all proceeds going to Sue Ryder.