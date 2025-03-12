Tributes have been paid to a “beloved grandad and the most cherished dad”.

Gary Skellett, 61, died on Sunday (March 9) when the motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash with a grey Volvo at Witham-on-the-Hill.

Gary Skellett

In a statement, Gary’s family said: “Gary was a beloved grandad, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and friend—but above all, he was the most cherished dad.

"Dad was a gentle soul with a generous heart, always ready to help anyone in need.

"His kindness knew no bounds, and his presence brought warmth to everyone who knew him. Many will remember him from his racing days, where he was not only one of the best but also a mentor, always willing to share his wisdom and lend a helping hand.

"Dad, the space you’ve left in our hearts is immeasurable, a void that can never be filled. You were the light in our lives, and that light will never fade.

"Some people walk to the pearly gates, but legends ride.

"Ride on, you beautiful man."

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Call 101, quoting incident number 185 of March 9.

Did you know Gary? Email your tributes to: news@lincsonline.co.uk