Five days of fun, fur and frivolities are planned for the bank holiday weekend.

Easton-on-the-Hill’s Village Gala will be centred around The Blue Bell pub with a host of entertainment running from tomorrow (Thursday) until Monday.

The entertainment kicks off tomorrow evening (Thursday) with a “mega quiz” and the start of the beer festival with around 30 beers on offer.

The D'Ukes of Rutland performed on stage

Friday night’s entertainment will be brought by the Motor City Vipers, promising a free evening of soul music from 9pm.

When the calendar page turns to Saturday (May 25) the pub will host a “Best of British” car show between 10am and 4pm. In the evening anything could happen during the return of Easton’s Got Talent. Entry is £5 on the door, which includes food during the interval, so pop along and find out what hidden talents are contained within the village.

Day four of the gala weekend on Sunday (May 26) brings the “Mahoosive Music and Beer Festival” event from midday in the marquee. Entry is free and performances will run from 1pm with Rough Justice, The Main Event, High Point Players, Last Minute Brigade, The Expletives, Scooted and Booted and Hog Wash all taking to the stage.

Easton-on-the-Hill village gala. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The gala draws to a close on Monday (May 27) with a dog show at 11am and village fete from 12.30pm until 4pm with stalls, Maypole dancing and music by the D’Ukes of Rutland.

Easton’s Big Bash will also take place on Monday with visitors encouraged to bring pots and pans, instruments or anything else that will make a noise.

