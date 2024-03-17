There is a strategic plan for Stamford Town Council to address the climate emergency, writes Bret Allibone, chairperson of Stamford Town Council’s Climate Action Committee.

After declaring a ‘climate emergency’ in 2020, Stamford Town Council established the Climate Action Group, formed of councillors and residents who believed that urgent action was required to address the massive risks arising from climate change for people, nature and the planet.

Over the last few months, members of the group have been creating a climate action plan.

This will detail how the newly formed Climate Action Committee will play a leadership and advisory role in helping us all to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the resilience of Stamford as we face the effects of climate change.

Six action areas have been identified:

Natural environment

We propose to enhance the benefits of a green-blue infrastructure, our natural environment, for town climate change mitigation and adaptation through strategic planning and management.

Built environment

We will promote green energy technology and green energy providers and work with partners to cut carbon emissions through better energy efficiency, low carbon heating and renewable energy use.

Consumption and waste

We will work with local residents and partners to encourage and support projects that reduce consumption and waste and promote the development of a circular economy in the town.

Transport

We will work with South Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and other partners to make ‘active travel’ safer and more attractive and find ways to reduce vehicular traffic levels and thus emissions in Stamford town.

We will work to understand climate-related risk and ensure Stamford is ready to respond and resilient to extreme events stemming from climate change.

Communications and engagement

We aim to learn from the public and share with them what we have learned as we together tackle the challenges facing us in addressing climate change.

Anyone interested in finding out more about this plan, or about other aspects of Stamford Town Council activities, is welcome to attend the annual town meeting at Stamford Town Hall on Monday, March 25 at 6pm.