A rat infestation has forced a council to take action following a decade of complaints about an abandoned property.

Contractors will be tackling the rodent problem at a house in Conduit Road, Stamford, this week.

Last year neighbour Michelle Wills described her living situation as “absolute hell” having spent years pleading with South Kesteven District Council to do something about the house next door.

The council previously boarded up the property.

The property is privately owned but has stood empty for many years. Michelle repeatedly told the council how the broken guttering was causing an extensive damp problem in her own home. She also feared it would become a magnet for troublemakers and rats.

The council has now found evidence of vermin in the building and agreed to take action.

A spokesman said: “SKDC has served enforcement notices in regard to this property, including for baiting and treatment of rats, and has appointed contractors to start work this week.

SKDC is dealing with the rat problem. Photo: istock

“We will seek to recover costs from the property owner.”

Last year the council said it has limited powers to deal with abandoned properties because there is no legal requirement for someone to occupy their property or to rent it out.

They said: “Councils can intervene following a complaint about an issue such as vermin, disrepair affecting a neighbour, planning or environmental health matters – and take action to resolve this.

“The cost of any work done by the local authority would be charged back to the owner, so that the burden does not fall on the taxpayer.”

In extreme circumstances the council can apply for a compulsory purchase order from the secretary of state, but this was not deemed to be appropriate for the property in Conduit Road.

Michelle was notified about the planned work two weeks ago which she was told would start on Tuesday this week, but when she returned home from work that day, no one had turned up.

She said: “It’s a farce. This should have been dealt with years ago.”