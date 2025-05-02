An award-winning play by a local director and cast has picked up another honour as it continues around the theatre festival circuit.

Stamford-based director Matthew Clift took his one-act authorised adaptation of Howard Brenton’s Warmind to the Birmingham and District Theatre Guild One Act Play Festival on Sunday, April 27.

It had already picked up three awards at the central heats of the All England Theatre Festival in Leicester in March.

The team behind Warmind - Ben Stroud (left), director Matthew Clift, Nikki Amory (second from right) and Ellie Dickinson (right)

And in Birmingham, Market Deeping cast member Ben Stroud again earned ‘best actor’ award.

The play was also nominated for technical achievement, direction and outstanding achievement.

Ben Stroud plays an 11-year-old boy, an Agatha Christie-style police inspector and a wounded German soldier in the play

The cast, which also features Oakham actor Ellie Dickinson and Peterborough-based Nikki Amory, next take Warmind to the quarter-finals of the All England Theatre Festival, held at the Crown Wharf Theatre, in Stone, Shropshire, on Saturday, May 10.