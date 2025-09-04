Top class comedy has returned to the stage with Shoestring’s version of The 39 Steps.

Just like Jack Absolute Flies Again, which sold out the Stamford Arts Centre for five nights at the back end of last year, this ripping yarn pokes gentle fun at ‘a certain sort of Britishness’ through brushes with other countries, cultures and classes.

Originally a serious novel by John Buchan, The 39 Steps had the Hitchcock treatment for a 1930s film thriller and was later rewritten for the stage, becoming one of the West End’s longest running comedies.

Ellie Corrigan and Thomas Dorman in The 39 Steps at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Larry Wilkes Photographic

Shoestring’s four-person production takes up this version, which relies on brilliant comic acting over elaborate sets and costumes.

An ‘Allo ‘Allo! accent in the opening scene brought a twinge of initial concern. Four decades on from the nation falling about over Herr Flick and Helga, mocking foreigners is less funny and today’s under 30s are in danger of finding it downright xenophobic.

Fortunately the comedy ramped up swiftly, and visual and verbal gags kept the first night audience pretty much in stitches for the next 90 minutes.

Ellen Fraser and Alex Molyneux in The 39 Steps at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Larry Wilkes Photographic

Thomas Dorman is superb as the lead character Richard Hannay, wrongly accused of murder and accidentally caught up in a secret organisation’s plot to steal military intelligence. As well as non-stop dialogue to master, there are dozens of moments when laughs are wholly reliant on impeccable timing, and Dorman has this down to a fine art.

Ellie Corrigan has proved her serious acting abilities in several Shoestring productions, and playing Hannay’s ‘love interests’ she proves a great comic too, raising one of the biggest laughs while removing her shoes, thanks to a well-timed wolf whistle from the audience.

Ellen Fraser and Alex Molyneux cover all the other parts - perhaps 100 or so in total - and don’t miss a beat when it comes to switching voices or outfits. These two aren’t extras but essential to the comedy, and both have stood out as the leads in previous productions.

The 39 Steps has sold out at Stamford Arts Centre this week.

Shoestring’s The 39 Steps has been a sell-out success. Photo: Shoestring Theatre

The theatre company’s next performance will be The Lion in Winter by James Goldman from December 2 to 6. Tickets can be booked now at tinyurl.com/ShoestringLion