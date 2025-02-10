People explored different routes to recovery from addiction thanks to a groundbreaking health conference.

Taking place at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday (February 7), the event featured speakers who addressed topics such as recovery from alcohol, drug, gambling and screen addiction, and the effects addiction can have on families and friends.

Naetha Uren, a recovery coach who has faced addiction, was instrumental in bringing the event to the town.

Represented at the recovery conference were: The Stamford Surgery, One You Lincolnshire, Better Together, Sobafit Legacy, Let's Push Things Forward, Y Walker Psychology Coach, Reframe Coaching, Stamford Heath Education and Awareness Charity, MindSpace Stamford, Stamford Lion's Club and GamCare

She said: “Keith Spurr from Stamford Health Education Awareness Charity (Sheac) met me at a conference and asked if I would be interested in talking about addiction in Stamford.

“I said no, but I would be interested in talking about recovery.”

Naetha, who lives in Lincolnshire, trains recovery coaches and believes access to support should be made more widely available, such as through workplaces.

“People are familiar with firstaiders, mental health firstaiders and perhaps menopause coaches for the workplace.

“Having recovery coaches available too would help support more people through life’s challenges.”

Joining Naetha to speak at the conference in Stamford was former police chief inspector Maria Fox, who has written a book about eliminating alcohol from her life as a strategy to get it back on track after burnout.

Carol Urry who runs The Alcohol Experiment at MindSpace Stamford provided information on breaking habits, while Sarah Franklin from GamCare East Midlands spoke about recovery from gambling addiction, ranging from high stakes betting to scratchcards.

Anyone seeking addiction recovery can email Naetha Uren at naetha@recoverycoachacademy.co.uk to be put in touch with an organisation that can help.