A taste of life in the armed forces is coming to a town secondary school.

By adding a Combined Cadet Force to its extra-curricular activities, The Deepings School in Park Road, Deeping St James, will invite children to take part in drills, adventurous activities and the chance to gain qualifications.

Staff at the school are undergoing training to deliver the CCF programme, and pupils will be able to join from January.

Graeme Osbourne, left, and Tors Millikin prepare to run the new Combined Cadet Force at The Deepings School. Photo: Submitted

Staff member Graeme Osbourne, who served in the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, will lead the new CCF, with the help of staff volunteers.

The CCF is an educational partnership between the school and the Ministry of Defence, which offers young people challenge and excitement without any obligation to the military. About 500 UK secondary schools have a CCF unit.

Qualifications cadets can work towards include Duke of Edinburgh Awards, St John Ambulance first aid qualifications and BTecs.

Cadets are also encouraged to rise through the ranks to take on more responsibilities and have greater input into the activities of their unit, earning promotion through teamwork, listening skills, self-discipline, organisation and commitment.

Headteacher Kirstie Johnson said: “Mr Osbourne, one of our student support officers, will be leading on this exciting new project at The Deepings.

“His ex-military background serves him very well to deliver this in school, along with staff volunteers.

“We hope that many of our young people will take up this opportunity, giving them the life skills and self-confidence to take charge of their lives so they can reach their full potential at school and beyond.”