A man who gave up a comfortable life and sold his belongings and business to volunteer in Ukraine is appealing for help to allow him to continue his work.

Having helped set up the Stamford for Ukraine group, Jack Bon Holly left Stamford in June to become a medivac driver with Project Konstantin and evacuate wounded troops and vulnerable civilians to safety.

The former soldier and retired police officer has since spent almost seven unbroken months working in a range of volunteer roles, largely delivering aid to the Ukrainian army and people cut off in frontline communities.

Jack gave away most of his belongings, including this van load to Boxes of Hopes

While fundraising for supplies and equipment, since leaving Stamford he has used his own money to cover his living costs in the wartorn country.

However, with no income and having burnt through his £9,000 savings to help others, Jack has set up an appeal on the Buy Me A Coffee crowdfunding platform to help him remain in the country and continue supporting those in desperate need.

“I’m absolutely skint and I’m running on credit cards,” he said.

Jack lived in bunkers set up near the frontline by medical aid group Project Konstantin when he first arrived in Ukraine

“I always knew it was going to come to this, but didn’t expect it to come this soon.

“When I came here with Project Konstantin, I didn’t have to worry about supporting myself as a lot of bills were covered.

“I thought the money would last me a year until I turned 60 when my police pension kicks in which is small, but would be enough to survive in Ukraine.

“Since I moved on from Project Konstantin I’ve spent a small fortune on diesel. Now I’m driving pretty much all day, every day.”

Jack (third from left) with fellow Project Konstantin volunteers

The crowdfunding platform allows donors to ‘buy a coffee’, equating to a £5 donation, for their chosen cause.

Jack says the equivalent of six coffees a day will cover his basic living costs of rent, maintenance and fuel.

Having lived for weeks in bunkers while with Project Konstantin, he now rents a tower block apartment in Kharkiv.

Jack helped volunteer aid group The Canada Way deliver pallets of food to a church in Kramatorsk

It is slightly more expensive than a standard price for the city, but its location near a garage is vital, while the spare room regularly puts up other volunteers passing through.

“I do ask myself whether the benefits of me being here outweigh the resources I’m burning and everyone keeps telling me ‘Jack you can’t go, if you leave no-one else will be here to do it’.

“It’s a sad fact that the volunteer community here is needed.”

Jack Bon Holly with supporters in Stamford on the day he left for Ukraine in June

Diesel costs are the biggest drain. Jack estimates he uses around £600 worth of fuel a month to cover the huge distances covered collecting and delivering supplied.

In his latest mission last weekend, he drove about 500km for 15 drops to resupply army units at the front, as well as taking a bulk load of briquettes to help freezing civilians stay warm in Lyman where daytime temperatures have dropped to -10c.

“I do understand that there is going to be donor fatigue and ‘not Ukraine again’, he added.

“I do really understand that, but what’s happening here is horrific, truly horrific.

“The resilience of the Ukrainian people is absolutely amazing. The world has to wake up to the fact Russia will not stop at Ukraine, and that’s why I came here.

“When you’ve seen the Russians throwing hundreds and hundreds of troops into the meat grinder just to try and get a few metres, you realise that a state that will do that to their own pepole is going to stop at nothing.

“However, I pay for it, I’m not going anywhere. It’s too important.”

To help Jack, visit www.buymeacoffee.com/jackbonholly