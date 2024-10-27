A donation has funded a specially designed uniform for an air ambulance doctor.

Doctor Chris Woodmansey joined Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance earlier in the year and needed to be kitted out with his own made-to-measure outfit.

A donation of £3,554 from the Len Pick Trust has made this happen.

Dr Woodmansey said: “Our uniform is essential for the work that we do, and we ask it to do a lot for us.

“It's vital that we can get to anyone who needs our help no matter where or when the incident happens.

“So, the uniform must be built for below-zero winter nights, fire resistance, climbing through a hedge, walking down a ditch, or any other conditions we find after landing.”

The uniform features multiple durable storage pockets which allow emergency equipment to be immediately to hand but protected.

The Len Pick Trust, based in Bourne, gives grants to organisations that will benefit the people of the town.

Trustee David Bailey said: “Everybody in Bourne could benefit from Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at any time.

“Bourne is a rural town and the importance is there for all to see.

“The air ambulance flies overhead regularly and most of us know people in the town who have been helped by Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

“These crew uniforms are not just a nice set of uniforms, they are protecting the medics.

“Our funding has bought a uniform that will look after the person looking after the patient.”



