Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Magpas air ambulance lands at Stamford Recreation Ground

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:23, 31 January 2024
 | Updated: 12:28, 31 January 2024

An air ambulance has landed near the centre of a town.

A Magpas helicopter has descended onto the Stamford Recreation Ground.

The air ambulance left its base in Alconbury, Cambridgeshire just before 12pm today (Wednesday, January 31) and landed on the public field off Recreation Ground Road 10 minutes later.

A Magpas Air Ambulance has landed in Stamford
A Magpas Air Ambulance has landed in Stamford

The helicopter remains at the Recreation Ground.

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

Accidents Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE