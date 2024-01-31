An air ambulance has landed near the centre of a town.

A Magpas helicopter has descended onto the Stamford Recreation Ground.

The air ambulance left its base in Alconbury, Cambridgeshire just before 12pm today (Wednesday, January 31) and landed on the public field off Recreation Ground Road 10 minutes later.

The helicopter remains at the Recreation Ground.

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.