An air ambulance was deployed to a town residential area this morning (Thursday, August 7).

The yellow Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance touched down on the green within Lambeth Walk, Stamford at about 10.15am.

Paramedics are understood to have attended an incident in the Trinity Road area of the town. The helicopter left about 45 minutes later.

The air ambulance takes off from Lambeth Walk in Stamford on Thursday, August 7. Photo: Supplied

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance recently launched a charity appeal to raise £7 million for a second helicopter to reach more patients and save lives.

The service currently operates with one helicopter — a yellow AW169 — but doctors, paramedics and pilots, who respond to four missions a day on average, so that there are patients they can’t currently get to.