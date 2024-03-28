An air ambulance has landed in town and police have cordoned off a street.

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance helicopter has descended close to Stamford College in Drift Road.

The yellow helicopter left its base in Waddington at just after 12pm today (Thursday, March 28) before landing in the college’s sports field at 12.23pm. It later returned to its base.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance's Ambucopter

Lincolnshire Police is also in attendance and officers have closed a section of Drift Road.

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance operates as a charity and wants people to be aware of its work.

Drift Road in Stamford has been cordoned off following an incident today (March 28)

Emergency services are at the scene

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.







