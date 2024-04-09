An air ambulance has landed in a residential area.

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has descended onto a field off Kesteven Road, Stamford this evening (Tuesday, April 9).

The yellow helicopter left its base in Waddington at just after 7.10pm before landing in the field at 7.27pm.

An air ambulance has landed in Stamford

The field is on a list of public open spaces being considered for housing by South Kesteven District Council.

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

An air ambulance has landed in Stamford

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance operates as a charity and wants people to be aware of its work.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service was also called.



