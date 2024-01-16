Home   Stamford   News   Article

Magpas air ambulance lands at Stamford Recreation Ground

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:49, 16 January 2024
 | Updated: 12:01, 16 January 2024

An air ambulance has landed at a town park.

A Magpas helicopter descended onto the Recreation Ground in Stamford this morning (Tuesday, January 16).

The air ambulance left its base in Alconbury, Cambridgeshire at 10.29am before landing on the public field off Recreation Ground Road at about 10.40am.

The Magpas air ambulance
Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

Magpas has been contacted.

