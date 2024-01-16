An air ambulance has landed at a town park.

A Magpas helicopter descended onto the Recreation Ground in Stamford this morning (Tuesday, January 16).

The air ambulance left its base in Alconbury, Cambridgeshire at 10.29am before landing on the public field off Recreation Ground Road at about 10.40am.

The Magpas air ambulance

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

Magpas has been contacted.