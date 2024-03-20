A school boy was hit by a car this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20).

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed on the playing field at St George’s Primary School in Kesteven Road, Stamford, at about 4pm today (Wednesday. March 20).

It is understood a reception-age boy was hit by a black car outside St George’s Primary School. He was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Witnesses said the the boy was screaming and crying after the impact but his injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.

Police arrived within about five minutes of the accident, followed by the air ambulance and ambulance.