Air cadets have topped the fundraising chart for a military charity.

The 2071 Stamford Squadron have been fundraising for the Royal Air Force Association, clocking up £1,103.88 as part of the ‘RAFA Virtual 50’ challenge.

The V50 challenge was to walk, run, row or cycle in one week, with cadet squadrons all over the country taking part.

2071 Stamford Squadron air cadets at the VE Day beacon lighting on the Recreation Ground

The amount raised by the Stamford squadron on its JustGiving page was just over £1,100, which was £13 more than the next team, and £146 more than the Oxford University Air Squadron, which was third in the fundraisers’ league.

Since its creation in 2020, about 2,000 participants have raised more than £120,000 for the RAF Association.

Stamford’s 2071 squadron, which is made up of cadets aged 12 to 17, meet from 7pm to 9pm on Mondays and Wednesdays at the ATC Hut, Sandringham Close.

They are prolific fundraisers, raising their profile by helping out at events such as the VE Day anniversary commemorations on Stamford Recreation Ground, a number of summer festivals and shows, as well as Stamford Christmas Market and the lights switch on in the town centre.

Flying Officer Danielle Tetherton, of 2071 Squadron, said: “This is the fifth year of the V50 challenge and the fifth year of 2071 Squadron being the top fundraising group.”

She added that she was proud of all the squadron’s cadets and leaders.

The cadets are having an open evening for children aged 12 and above and their family members to drop in to the cadet hut in Sandringham Close, Stamford, anytime between 7.15pm and 8.45pm on Wednesday (May 21).