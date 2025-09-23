A hirsute man is to donate his long locks to a cancer charity after losing both godparents to the disease in the space of a few months.

Alex Tkaczyk-Harrison, from Stamford, will sit down in the barber’s chair for the first time in two-and-a-half years on Monday, September 29 as he looks to help the Little Princess Trust in two ways.

Alex Tkaczyk-Harrison faces the chop at the Handsome Devil Barbers Club on September 29. Photo: submitted

As well as hoping to crack his £1,000 fundraising target for the Trust - one of the UK’s largest funders of children’s cancer research - he will also donate his hair.

The charity gives real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

Having grown out to 20 inches, Alex’s hair comfortably exceeds the 12 inches the charity needs for a wig.

Robina Hill and Robert Loomes outside their watchmakers business in St Mary's Hill

“It's a really good charity,” said Alex, 34.

“It costs £700 on average per wig to be fitted and styled, so I thought it would be cool to donate my hair and then raise the money for that to be made into a wig.

“I don't need my hair and if somebody can benefit from it, then that's all good.”

Alex on his wedding day with Robina and Robert. Photo: Jack Matthews Photography

Alex is looking forward to saving money on shampoo and time on blow-drying, but admits an autumnal cut is not ideal.

“I think with the time of year, I could have picked a better time,” Alex admitted.

“The hair is quite warm on my neck when the wind’s up, so I could have gone with the summer, but it is what it is. I'll just put a hat on.”

Alex’s wife Nuria will also have to get used to his new look.

“I think she's going to miss it,” he added. “She said to me the other day, ‘it looks really good’ - just when its days are numbered.”

It is the second time Alex has had his long hair chopped for the Trust. In 2021, he donated £1,100 along with his hair to the Trust.

He is also planning to boost donations with a bake sale at the Land Registry, in Peterborough, where he works as a civil servant.

This latest fundraiser was inspired by his godparents Robina Hill and Robert Loomes, the popular Stamford couple who ran Loomes of Stamford watchmakers.

Robina died in February, just four months before Robert passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“I’m doing it in their name as well because they were both charitable people, and cancer was the underlying thing behind it,” said Alex.

“Robina's passing was completely out of the blue. They were both sat on the top table with us at my wedding in September and then by February Robina had died and then six months later, Robert had also died.

“They were long-standing family friends of my parents and were close with our family over many years.

“They would come over quite regularly for dinner with my parents, they would come to my birthdays and they used to take me out to places as well, like Burghley Horse Trials.

“They were just really good friends for a long, long time.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/alex-tkaczyk-harrison-2