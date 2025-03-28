Fresh plans for 24 village homes have been submitted after an initial application was refused.

The housing development, put forward by Rutland-based developer Hereward Homes Ltd, would be located on agricultural land next to Peakirk Road in Glinton.

An initial application for 24 new stone houses at the site was submitted in December last year and refused by planners in February.

Plans for the homes in Peakirk Road, Glinton

Planners argued that the development would result in an unacceptable erosion of the eastern boundary of the village.

It was also stated that the proposal would generate suburban encroachment into the open countryside, which degrades the established form and character of the village.

The proposed homes were also considered to ‘appear alien and incongruous within the street scene’.

Peakirk Road, Glinton

Addressing the previous reasons for refusal in its new planning application, the applicant stated: “The council can no longer deliver a five year supply of housing land and the tilted balance is engaged.

“As a result, policies for the location and scale of housing are no longer applicable. Glinton as a sustainable community close to the edge of Peterborough city is a suitable location in principle for the location of extra homes.”

The latest planning application argues that the proposed development “demonstrates a high quality of design” and uses materials that would be appropriate to the character of the village.

It also addresses previous concerns raised by Peterborough’s highways department over parking plots.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

Separate plans for a larger housing development of 95 homes in Glinton, submitted by a different developer, were also refused in February.

There are currently plans for 250 new homes on the edge of the village as well, submitted by Gladman Developments, which are still being considered by the council.