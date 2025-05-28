A new bus stop has opened linking a railway station with a town centre and residential areas.

Bus Service Improvement Plan funding, made available by Lincolnshire County Council, has enabled money to be spent on a new bus stop and a much more frequent service by Essendine-based company Bland’s.

The enhanced 182 Stamford Town Service launched this week with a new stop at the Cattlemarket Car Park, which helps to serve passengers coming and going from Stamford Railway Station.

The new bus stop at Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

On Tuesday town, district and county councillors representing the town were joined for a ride of the bus route by Duncan Lingard, who as well as being chairman of Stamford in Bloom is well-known for using his fold-up bike to get around town.

The 182 service now runs hourly, six days a week and will also serve new areas of town, including Ross Drive and Collins Avenue. The bus station, hospital, Morrisons and St Mary’s Medical Centre are also stops.

The cost of off-peak travel (9am to 2.30pm) on the service is £2 for a single, £3.40 for a return.

From left: Councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing, Duncan Lingard, councillors Jane Kingman, Richard Cleaver, Rhea Rayside, Kelham Cooke and Habib Rahman, with Bland's Tom Frieland, Alison Monamy and driver Lee Morgan

Speaking at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday evening (May 27), Lincolnshire County Council councillors Kelham Cooke and Richard Cleaver shared that they had enjoyed their bus ride earlier in the day, and commented on how the Cattlemarket stop was a big improvement for connecting the railway station with the rest of Stamford.