Photos from the opening of Stamford Mid-Lent Fair 2024
A burst of noise and colour and the ringing of a bell marked the official opening of this year’s Mid-Lent Fair.
Dozens of rides, games, and stalls selling snacks and toys sprang into life yesterday evening (Monday) after mayor of Stamford Andy Croft and deputy mayor Marion Pitt had the honour of conducting the official opening, alongside members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets.
As has become the unofficial tradition, the mayor and fellow members of the town council then rode the dodgems, with several cadets joining in.
There has been an annual fair in Stamford since medieval times and these days it is one of the largest street fairs in England.
The fun and festivities finish in Stamford on Saturday (March 16). For details of road closures and parking changes during this week, click here.
The fair moves on to Grantham, where it will be open to the public from 2pm on Sunday, March 17, to Wednesday, March 20.
