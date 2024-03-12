Home   Stamford   News   Article

Photos from the opening of Stamford Mid-Lent Fair 2024

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 11:18, 12 March 2024

A burst of noise and colour and the ringing of a bell marked the official opening of this year’s Mid-Lent Fair.

Dozens of rides, games, and stalls selling snacks and toys sprang into life yesterday evening (Monday) after mayor of Stamford Andy Croft and deputy mayor Marion Pitt had the honour of conducting the official opening, alongside members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets.

As has become the unofficial tradition, the mayor and fellow members of the town council then rode the dodgems, with several cadets joining in.

Members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets join deputy mayor Marion Pitt and mayor Andy Croft, who sounded the bell to declare the Mid Lent Fair open
Members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets join deputy mayor Marion Pitt and mayor Andy Croft, who sounded the bell to declare the Mid Lent Fair open

There has been an annual fair in Stamford since medieval times and these days it is one of the largest street fairs in England.

The fun and festivities finish in Stamford on Saturday (March 16). For details of road closures and parking changes during this week, click here.

The fair moves on to Grantham, where it will be open to the public from 2pm on Sunday, March 17, to Wednesday, March 20.

Holly holds on tight and shuts her eyes as Barry Devereux takes her for a spin in the dodgems
Holly holds on tight and shuts her eyes as Barry Devereux takes her for a spin in the dodgems
Stamford mayor Andy Croft and Karen Burrows from Stamford Arts Centre race ahead of town councillors Ed Fancourt and Rhea Rayside
Stamford mayor Andy Croft and Karen Burrows from Stamford Arts Centre race ahead of town councillors Ed Fancourt and Rhea Rayside
Hands up if you're having fun! Hugo Bryon, Barney Marvel, Toby Marvel and Jack Epps
Hands up if you're having fun! Hugo Bryon, Barney Marvel, Toby Marvel and Jack Epps
Sienna, Sebastian, and Johan try their hands at whack-a-mole
Sienna, Sebastian, and Johan try their hands at whack-a-mole
Five-year-old Holly Devereaux rides the carousel
Five-year-old Holly Devereaux rides the carousel
A view of the Mid Lent Fair from Stamford Meadows
A view of the Mid Lent Fair from Stamford Meadows
The fair provides an annual spectacle, especially at dusk
The fair provides an annual spectacle, especially at dusk
Screams could be heard as people whirled around high above the rooftops of Stamford
Screams could be heard as people whirled around high above the rooftops of Stamford
Four-year-old Arlo Williams and his sister, Esmae, who is six
Four-year-old Arlo Williams and his sister, Esmae, who is six

