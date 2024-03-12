A burst of noise and colour and the ringing of a bell marked the official opening of this year’s Mid-Lent Fair.

Dozens of rides, games, and stalls selling snacks and toys sprang into life yesterday evening (Monday) after mayor of Stamford Andy Croft and deputy mayor Marion Pitt had the honour of conducting the official opening, alongside members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets.

As has become the unofficial tradition, the mayor and fellow members of the town council then rode the dodgems, with several cadets joining in.

Members of 2071 Stamford Squadron Air Cadets join deputy mayor Marion Pitt and mayor Andy Croft, who sounded the bell to declare the Mid Lent Fair open

There has been an annual fair in Stamford since medieval times and these days it is one of the largest street fairs in England.

The fun and festivities finish in Stamford on Saturday (March 16). For details of road closures and parking changes during this week, click here.

The fair moves on to Grantham, where it will be open to the public from 2pm on Sunday, March 17, to Wednesday, March 20.

Holly holds on tight and shuts her eyes as Barry Devereux takes her for a spin in the dodgems

Stamford mayor Andy Croft and Karen Burrows from Stamford Arts Centre race ahead of town councillors Ed Fancourt and Rhea Rayside

Hands up if you're having fun! Hugo Bryon, Barney Marvel, Toby Marvel and Jack Epps

Sienna, Sebastian, and Johan try their hands at whack-a-mole

Five-year-old Holly Devereaux rides the carousel

A view of the Mid Lent Fair from Stamford Meadows

The fair provides an annual spectacle, especially at dusk

Screams could be heard as people whirled around high above the rooftops of Stamford

Four-year-old Arlo Williams and his sister, Esmae, who is six

