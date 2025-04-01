Stamford was abuzz with excitement when rides were fired up at the opening of an annual fair.

The ringing of a bell at the waltzers in Broad Street yesterday (March 31) marked the official start of the town’s Mid-Lent Fair.

Councillors and cadets sang God Save the King and poet laureate Caroline Avnit recited words she’d penned about the fair, before dignitaries moved on to the unofficial tradition of riding on the dodgems and carousel.

The traditional opening took place on the waltzers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

This year mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke was more adventurous than his predecessors and, joined by deputy mayor Amanda Wheeler and consort Lois Simpson, braved Freak Out - one of the more frightening rides the fair offers.

Thanks to the mild and sunny weather Stamford’s streets were packed with people keen to have a spin on the dozens of rides which line Broad Street, Bath Row and Red Lion Square.

And for those without a daredevil side, there are a number of food stalls and games stands.

There has been an annual fair in Stamford since the 15th century, and these days it is one of the largest street fairs in England.

Councillors enjoyed a ride on the bumper cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Town Councillors Amanda Wheeler and Lisa Brewin. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Barney Marvel, Hugo Bryon, Toby Marvel with Helen Marvel and Helen Bryon. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Town was buzzing on opening night. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The processions travelled from the town hall to Broad Street. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The fair runs until April 5. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Deputy mayor Amanda Wheeler, mayor Kelham Cooke and consort Lois Simpson brave Freak Out in Broad Street. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The fun and festivities finish in Stamford on Saturday (April 5) and will move to Grantham, where it will be open to the public from April 6 until April 9.

Send your pictures from the fair to: news@lincsonline.co.uk



