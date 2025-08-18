Hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked to see a range of classic vehicles showcased at the weekend in aid of charity.

The 23rd Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show returned to Willowbrook Farm, in Stamford Road, on Saturday (August 16).

About 600 vehicles were on display, ranging from exotics like modern Ferraris, kit cars and a 4x4 category.

There was also class for classic motorcycles and scooters - all who competed for a price in 15 different categories.

Some of the winners included a pre-war Austin Seven, a 1970s Citroen or a 1984 BMW.

The event raised £3,000 from ticket sales and bucket collections on the day.

Gill Chowan, one of the organisers, said the money will go towards a couple of local charities, which are yet to be chosen.

“The amount of money raised for our little village show is just amazing,” said Gill.

“With the total raised, we can give about £1,000 to at least three charities.

“It’s just incredibly rewarding for us organisers. There are seven of us on the committee – some retired, some working – but we are all volunteers, so thank you to everyone who came.”

The event was founded in 2000 by a group of volunteers known as The Bluebell Maxey – named after a pub of the same name in Maxey.

The club has since raised more than £96,000 for various charities and this year they were hoping to surpass the £100,000 mark.

Although the £3,000 raised was not as high as in some previous years, it was enough to reach the target.

Apart from sharing a passion for classic cars, there was also live music, a real-ale bar, pizzas and barbecues for all those attending.

Gill said it was a fabulous event despite a slightly lower turnout compared with the previous year.

She added: “This year we didn’t see as many people as last year, but I think that was because the weather was so different on Saturday – it looked like it could rain at any time.

“To have reached £100,000 is a massive achievement and everybody we give the money to is always extremely grateful.

“It’s such a nice feeling to be helping someone somewhere and the feedback from those attending was incredible.”

Next year, the car show is set to take place on August 15.