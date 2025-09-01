A foundation set up in the memory of a six-year-old who died following an allergic reaction at school has launched a ground-breaking allergy chatbot.

The Benedict Blythe Foundation launched the Allergy Information Chatbot today (Monday, September 1) to support school staff and parents as children returned to classrooms from their summer holidays.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

Benedict, from Stamford, died in December 2021 following a severe allergic reaction when he was accidentally given cow’s milk protein at Barnack Primary School.

The chatbot is designed to give schools, parents, and carers instant access to trusted, research-backed information on managing allergies safely in educational settings.

It was developed by the Institute of Clever Stuff and the Benedict Blythe Foundation in response to the jury’s findings at the inquest into his death.

Benedict’s mum Helen Blythe. Photo: Lucy Glen

Benedict, who had a severe allergy to cow’s milk protein, died after a series of critical failures at school, which included a mix-up with his milk, poor communication about his allergies to school staff, and delays in administering life-saving medication.

“Benedict’s death has left many parents, teachers, and school staff deeply concerned about whether they have the right information at the right time to protect children with allergies, said his mum, Helen Blythe.

“While Benedict’s story is heartbreaking, and the knowledge his death was preventable is devastating for us as a family, our chatbot is designed to change that by putting robust, evidence-based information directly into the hands of those who need it most, for free.”

The foundations says that unlike generic AI tools, its chatbot draws only on trusted, peer-reviewed sources, clinical best practices, and official allergy management guidelines.

Users can get clear answers on topics such as recognising allergic reactions and anaphylaxis symptoms, safe food handling, emergency medication administration, and preventative measures to reduce risk.

The Allergy Information Chatbot is now live and can be accessed at www.ask.benedictblythe.com

Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) last week revealed she had written an amendment to a Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill in a bid to make allergy policies compulsory in all schools.

The amendments are in response to the 2024 Benedict Blythe Foundation REACT report which found that one in three schools lacked an allergy policy and up to 80 per cent of schools provided no allergy training for staff.

It also found that half of schools lacked a spare lifesaving auto-injector, while almost one on five allergic reactions and a quarter of first-time anaphylactic reactions happened in schools.