Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975 and 1925

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Police monitored a rave on the outskirts of a wood near King's Cliffe which at its peak attracted about 1,000 people.

Officers were called to West Hay Lodge, near Collyweston Great Wood, at about 1am on Sunday. A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said an "unlicensed music event" was taking place and about 1,000 people were there at the rave's peak, but it was a peaceful event and no arrests were made.

The rave had fully dispersed by mid-Sunday afternoon.

In May 21 police officers were injured trying to disperse an illegal rave at Twyford Woods. About 200 of the 1,000 people in attendance attacked police with missiles.

10 years ago: Lucy and Benjamin Wright with Grace their rescue dog

A stray dog born into a life of loneliness and misery in Tunisia, is finally where she belongs - with a loving family in a safe and happy home.

Thanks to an overwhelming response, £3,500 was raised to help bring the eight-month-old puppy Grace to safety in Rutland.

The appeal, launched by 14-year-old Benjamin Wright from Oakham, exceeded its target of £2,000, helping to cover Grace’s travel.

Benjamin said: "I can't believe she's finally here - I want to thank everyone who made it possible. The donations we received were fantastic."

Benjamin and his family first met Grace while on holiday in Tunisia in June.

The Labrador was an orphan puppy following the brutal killing of her siblings and mother.

During the family's holiday, Grace was attacked by a gardener in the hotel grounds, but was saved by Rescue Animals of North Africa, who discussed with the family the option of adopting Grace.

Returning home, Benjamin began fundraising, including through a sponsored swim at Rutland Water.

He said: "Grace has settled in really well. She enjoys playing with our other dog, Buttons and likes chasing a ball down at the park."

Benjamin's mum, Donna will now spend the next few months training Grace to be a 'pets in therapy dog'.

25 years ago

25 years ago: Steven Bryant and Luke Gamer of 6th Stamford and Joshua Soer of 4th Stamford at the cub scout conker competition

Only a month after protesters raised their banners to say no to a 'drive-thru' restaurant on the old Exeter School site in Empingham Road, another application has been put forward.

Stamford Property Co Ltd proposes a mixed-use development to include food and non-food retail offices and a 'drive-through' restaurant at the old Mirrlees Blackstone's site in Ryhall Road.

Company secretary Tom Hindmarch said: "The site has been up for industrial use for five years since we took it and nobody wants to build a factory on it and I am sure residents don't really want a factory right near them.

"A retail park with shops in keeping with the town would create jobs and be of benefit,

"Most people go to Peterborough to visit retail parks. We believe the development would retain spending in Stamford.

"This is, however, only an outline planning application to see what interest there is at this time. It is all very much in its early stages."

President of the Stamford Chamber of Trade Don Lambert feels the site would be better suited to a sports complex for teenagers.

McDonald's, Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken would not confirm if they were interested in the site at the time of going to press.

25 years ago: Gemma Jackson, 11, and Kevin Glover, 11, with a mountain of flour at the Queen Eleanor School, Stamford harvest festival

50 years ago

50 years ago: The Deeping Under 13 teams, from the left: Team C, David Bull, Nigel Matthews and Ian Windsor; team A, Robin Gentle, Ian Coe and Stephen Mollins; team B, Adrian Copland, Michael Smith and Jonathan Orbell

Three 17-year-olds were fined at Stamford Magistrates’ Court for drinking underage.

One smashed a pane of glass in a phone kiosk, and another broke a window at Stamford Endowed Schools.

The first, a trainee mechanic, pleaded guilty to damaging glass valued at £1, to drinking a pint of mild ale in the Half Moon public house at Stamford, and another pint of shandy at the Millstone Inn, Stamford.

He was fined £19 and ordered to repay the damage.

The second, an apprentice mechanic, was fined £15 and ordered to repay for damaging glass to the value of £1.97 in a phone kiosk.

He pleaded guilty to buying a pint of shandy and a pint of mild ale for friends in the Half Moon Inn, and for drinking a pint of light ale there himself.

A third 17-year-old pleaded guilty to drinking the ale bought for him at the Half Moon. He was fined £5.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Rollinson said that the phone kiosk incident was witnessed by a resident of Brazenose Lane, and reported to the police.

50 years ago: Children at Stamford Bluecoat School got a special treat when they were visited by two six-week-old lion cubs, Stripey the clown and ringmaster Peter DeValle from the James Brothers Circus. Teacher Mr Ian McGlynn arranged the visit

Police are urging parents to make sure that their children get safely to and from school this winter by taking special care that they can be seen in the dark.

The appeal comes when clocks go back an hour and evenings draw in.

Police say parents should be ready by providing fluorescent armbands for school-bound youngsters, and fluorescent patches on coats and satchels for older children. They also suggest a pre-winter check on bicycles to make certain reflectors and lamps are clean before children set off to school.

Earlier this year it became compulsory to display dipped headlights on moving vehicles in daytime when visibility is reduced.

50 years ago: Ryhall’s team won a BBC Radio Leicester intervillage quiz, defeating teams from Empingham and Cottesmore after a one-hour battle. More than 80 villagers cheered their representatives. Mr John Hill's winning team comprised Michael Steel, Paul Ranft and Jane Harrison.

The Campaign for Real Ale was given a big boost with the opening of a new fermenting room at the Langham brewery of G Ruddle and Co Ltd.

The project, conceived and completed in less than five months, became necessary to cope with the staggering increase in the demand for the company's beer.

"Currently the sales of our own beer in barrelage terms are 125 per cent up on this time last year because of the enormous increase in our draught beer sales,” company chairman Mr Tony Ruddle told guests at the opening ceremony.

He said it was also pleasing to see a very healthy increase in sales of their canister beers and five-pint cans.

The fermenting room will help the brewery meet requirements of beer for Christmas.

50 years ago: Mr Alan Field, who worked for 24 years with Melbourn's Brewery and later with Samuel Smith's, is the new manager of the Peatling and Cawdron branch in Broad Street, Stamford. Mr Field, 43, succeeds Mr Harold Grimes

100 years ago

For stealing a pair of boots from the shop of Messrs North and Son, Bourne, William Bond, aged 70, was sentenced to 12 months' hard labour, and Frank Roberts, 23, labourer, was bound over for a year at the Kesteven Quarter Sessions.

Bond pleaded not guilty and Roberts admitted the offence.

Mr Stanton of Bourne, who prosecuted, said the men acted in concert. Bond, however, asserted that Roberts took the boots without his knowledge and handed them to him.

Supt Duffin proved 15 convictions in 13 years against Bond, who, he was of the opinion, had influenced Roberts.

Sir - Most Stamford people who read in your last issue the remarks of Councillor James Bowman with regard to the site for a new police station in the town must have felt, as I did, greatly astonished, and I am inclined to ask where Mr. Bowman has hidden himself during the past six months.

It is quite true there has been no public protest from the town against the purchase and conversion of the Grey House, but I undertake to say that five out of every six of the inhabitants are dead against it, and hold that it would be nothing short of a public scandal to put the police station on that site.

I say nothing about the price which has been asked for it - no doubt it is worth it - but it would be a ridiculous and insane act to give £3,000 for a site for such a purpose.

Stamford ratepayer, October 1925

The popularity of cards is evinced by the fact that during the week no less than five whist drives or competitions have taken place, two on the same evening.

At each contest there was a playing company of well over 60.

A remarkable fact is that at the ‘drive’ on Thursday, in aid of All Saints' Church Room, the awards were all carried off by ladies: Mesdames Scott, VE Jackson, E Ireson, F Palmer, Hill, Noblett, Collins, and Hawkins, the latter four playing as gentlemen.

On the same evening the Ivanhoe Cricket Club held a whist competition, at which the winners were Mr Prosser and Mr Green, Mr Greenwood and Mrs Porter, Mr Andrews and Mrs Flecknor, and Mr and Mrs J Hill.

The following were the winners at the British Legion competition on Friday: Mrs Wetherill and Mr GE Gibb, Mrs Pick and Mr W Ransome, Mrs Bullock and Miss Parker and Mrs Burton and Mrs Lennard.

At the Liberal Club, on Monday, the prize-winners were Mrs Porter and Mr Hall, Mrs Ellingworth and Mr Flecknor, Mrs Dunkley and Mr Johnson, and Miss Goodley and Miss Green.

Organised by the RAOB in aid of the children's outing, a whist competition and dance in the Assembly Rooms received excellent support. The MCs were: Whist, Messrs W Hodson and J Hoe; dance, Messrs R Edinborough, C Green, and C Harding. The winners of the card contest were Mrs H Askew and Mr Leake, Mrs Eastwood and Mr Wardle, Mrs Henson and Mr Ireland, and Mr and Mrs C Burton.

There was a company of 200 at the dance.