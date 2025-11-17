I could come up with a dozen light-themed puns or one-liners about how Twycross Zoo’s Lanterns of the Wild ‘lit up’ my day, or provided an ‘illuminating evening’, but none of these would do the experience justice.

With a slightly delayed start due to the rain and wind brought on by Storm Claudia, I was able to bring my two children Isla and Rory, plus Isla’s bestie Matilda, along to the opening weekend, and we weren’t disappointed.

Spanning more than a mile in length, the zoo has been transformed into an illuminated paradise with glowing lantern installations depicting ten immersive wild habitats, with over 500 species of animals and plants depicted.

Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

Part of the Gruffalo section of Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Gruffalo section of Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Gruffalo Lantern Experience was the first part of the trail, which is brilliant for younger children. As mine are seven and 10, they were a little old for The Gruffalo but were able to appreciate the sheer beauty and detail on the book’s characters and the scenes they were positioned in.

My personal favourite was the statue of the Gruffalo himself holding the mouse up by his tail, which provided plenty of photo opportunities.

Then we got into the Lanterns of the Wild’s main installations of the habitats, including tropical rainforests, the desert, and an arctic area with a walk-through igloo, life-size Emperor penguins, and a stunning iceberg, which were breath-taking.

Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

Mt Rushmore installation at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The stunning beaver dam installation at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

Isla, Matilda, and Rory loved the Arctic section of Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

One of my favourites was the North American Mount Rushmore installation, which saw some stunning landscaping and so many animal lanterns including moose, eagles, foxes, and beautiful flowers, and the beaver river dam was also very impressive.

The kids loved the under the sea with the hundreds of fish, big and small, and Rory loved the orca whale and giant squid which towered over us.

I was incredibly impressed with the detail in all of the lanterns, and there were over 2,000 of them, with 25,000 bulbs and 70,000 metres of strip light.

The ocean section at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

Under the sea at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The orca whale at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

It was very interactive as well, especially the Gruffalo section, and all three kids were awestruck at the whole experience, and professed that they loved it.

My only gripe is that we came early, at about 2pm, so we could go around the zoo first to see the animals. It was said in the blurb we received that the zoo would close at 3pm, which I took to mean that no more admissions would be taken at 3pm, but we had to leave the zoo area and wait near the entrance until the lanterns opened at 4.30pm.

Luckily, there is a huge soft play and cafe area, as well as a small funfair and the gift shop in the entrance area, but obviously all of these cost money, so something to be aware of if you were planning to come to the zoo first.

Under the sea at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event had many interactive features. Photo: Iliffe Media

The African plains section at Twycross Zoo's Lanterns of the Wild event. Photo: Iliffe Media

As it’s over a mile long, those with young children will probably need to bring a pushchair or buggy, and also make sure you’ve got the means to pay for little extras that kids will go nuts for, such as the roasting marshmallow pit about halfway round and the glow stick wands staff will offer at the entrance.

But as a way to kick off the festive season without being too Christmassy just yet, it’s a perfect, immersive experience for the family. Seeing your children’s awe-struck faces will also warm the cockles of even the most Grinch-like of you!

Lanterns of the Wild is running at Twycross Zoo until February 22, 2026.