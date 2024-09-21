A countryside cottage nestled in a sought-after village is on the market.

Located in Spring Lane, Wymondham is this executive four-bedroom ironstone property.

A door at the front of the home leads into the spacious entrance hall with a staircase that flows to the first floor and doors to the living room and dining room.

Spring Lane in Wymondham

The living room is light and airy with dual aspect windows, a feature fireplace, and French doors with bespoke shutters.

Forming the heart of the home is the dining room which gives access to the second reception room, kitchen, utility room, and sunroom.

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of floor-to-ceiling units and features a Belfast sink, two separate ovens, an integrated dishwasher and space for an American fridge-freezer. Sitting opposite the kitchen is a useful pantry.

Spring Lane in Wymondham

A utility room provides space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer as well as access to the downstairs toilet and a door out to the rear garden.

Leading from the dining room is a door to the sunroom with bifold doors out to the rear garden and a staircase to the mezzanine study.

From the upstairs landing, there is access to three of the bedrooms and the family bathroom, which features a double walk-in shower and a free-standing contemporary-style bath.

Spring Lane in Wymondham

The largest of these bedrooms offers ample built-in wardrobes and a modern en-suite shower room.

The master bedroom is accessed via the mezzanine study and features built-in wardrobes, French doors with a Juliette balcony to the front.

A secret door also leads to the en-suite, which features a freestanding bath and a large walk-in shower.

Externally the property sits on a large plot and is accessed via a five-bar gate.

Spring Lane in Wymondham

It offers a large stone paved driveway that leads to the double garage and is majority laid to lawn with black limestone paving paths around the property.

There is a working water well to the side and the rear offers two decked areas, one with a pergola.

Spring Cottage is on the market with Newton Fallowell for offers in excess of £900,000.

Spring Lane in Wymondham

Spring Lane in Wymondham

For more information or to book a viewing call 01572 898448.



