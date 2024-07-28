We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

The 2nd Stamford Cubs 10 years ago.

10 years ago

Dancers celebrate exam results

Dancers from Jem's Hip Hop have received their most recent set of results for their UDO Street Dance exams.

For the third time the school has produced a 100% success rate with 10 students passing with distinction and 17 passing with a merit.

These results mean that Jem's Hip Hop now has the youngest student to pass the syllabus exams in the country and the youngest students training for their Grade 2 exams nationally.

Cubs learn about World War

The 2nd Stamford cubs learnt about the First World War from a Tommy soldier during a visit to the event space at Browne's Hospital there to commemorate the centenary of the outbreak of war.

Stamford mayor Clem Walden with residents at Tixover House Care Home 10 years ago.

Mayor officially opens care home fete

Stamford mayor Clem Walden opened a fete at Tixover House Care Home on Saturday. Residents enjoyed a marvellous afternoon with a band performance and a host of traditional activities.

A sculpture to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the great walk of dragline excavator Sundew 10 years ago.

40th anniversary sculpture unveiled

A sculpture to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the great walk of dragline excavator Sundew was unveiled during an exhibition on Sunday at Rocks By Rail - The Living Ironstone Museum in Cottesmore.

Jill Thomas, Martin 'Wolfie' Adams and town mayor Roy Stevenson meet Megan Blyth and her Italian greyhound 10 years ago.

Dog show returns for second year

The Deepings Dog Show returned for its second year on Sunday and was a great success.

More than 100 dogs, from chihuahuas to great danes, took part in the show which was organised by Friends of Jubilee Park.

Councillor Judy Stevens, parish councillor for Deeping St James, said: "The day was brilliant, and we were lucky that the rain held off until the end."

Dogs were entered into a number of categories including 'best rescue dog' and 'best in show', which were both won by Staffordshire bull terrier Tess, a rescue dog found in Middlesborough.

Other categories included ‘golden oldie', 'look-alike', 'cutest puppy, 'prettiest bitch', 'handsomest male', 'best eye-brows', 'waggiest tail' and the 'most talented dog in Deeping' award.

More than 300 people attended the event, including the Mayor of Market Deeping Councillor Roy Stephenson and president of the Rotary Club of the Deepings Jill Thomas.

The show was officially opened by Deepings darts legend Martin 'Wolfie' Adams.

Attractions included traditional children's games, a tom-bola, a cake stall selling 'puppy cakes' and a second-hand book stall.

Many local businesses also took part in the event, including Animates Vets who were offering free microchipping, local pet shop Pet's Pantry, pet-sitting service Pet Buddies and ACS Photography.

The money raised this year will go towards making improvements to Jubilee Park - the funds from last year's show went towards installing two new benches in the park.

Coun Stevens said: "It was a fantastic community event and everybody loved to show off their dogs. It was all good natured and a great way to raise some funds for the park."

Former pupils from King's Cliffe Secondary School 25 years ago.

25 years ago

Young DJs given big chance

Young DJs in Stamford are being given the chance to perform in public thanks to a novel idea by the Energy clothes store in Stamford.

Teenage disc jockeys have been invited to play in the store in Stamford Walk to help them get their careers in the music business on the go.

Shop owner Max Underwood, said: "There are a lot of good young Dus out there and getting them to play in public gives them confidence.

“Their music and the clothes we sell go together and it creates a bit of atmosphere - it's what we're all about."

Max said he hit on the idea last Christmas when the store was open for late night shopping. A customer brought in some decks and entertained the shoppers. Since then, Energy has bought its own turntables and is giving Fat Boy Slims and Boy Georges of the future a chance to shine.

"It's going really well. The customers seem to like it and we've had interest from a big night club in Peterborough. Hopefully we can set up a special night for our young DJs to perform."

Max Underwood, owner of Energy clothes store in Stamford with teenage DJ Henry Flint 25 years ago.

New village hall opens

The opening of the new village hall in Braceborough last Saturday was the culmination of years of fundraising and hard work.

Using a budget of £55,000 the hall now has a new kitchen, toilets, landscaped gardens, and pitched roof and has taken the organisers three years to pull off.

The village hall committee collected donations of thousands from the South Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, and the Millennium Commission whilst the Braceborough Parish Council and some local people chipped in.

The target of £55,000 was finally reached through charitable events held around the village.

Construction began in March 1998.

The old dilapidated buildings are now transformed into a smart village hall which is expected to attract many to its premises.

Philip Mason, the building project officer, says he is proud of the end result of the project.

He said: “I think the community were a little concerned at how long it was taking, but they are pleased with it now!

“We hope to advertise the facilities and make outside organisations aware of the hall.”

Sports editor Nick Rennie and Coun Joyce Gaffigan battle it out in the sack race at Willoughby School 25 years ago.

Special guests appear on sports day

Pupils at Willoughby School in Bourne cheered two special guests at their annual sports day. South Kesteven District Councillor Joyce Gaffigan and Mercury sports editor Nick Rennie were there to hand over money they had raised for the school, which has children with mental and physical disabilities.

Headteacher Phillip Pike introduced them to an audience including dozens of parents before the children competed in a variety of events ranging from sack

races to pushing contests. Mums and dads ran against each other at the end of the afternoon.

Mrs Gaffigan, who represents St George's ward in Stamford, generated £1,400 from the proceeds of two music concerts at the Guildhall in Grantham together with cash from a raffle and a jeans day at the district council offices.

She said: "I went to see a special school in Grantham and it really tugged at my heart to see the pupils. When I heard about the Willoughby School I wanted to do something to help them."

Nick, who raised around £100 for the Willoughby School as one of his charities when he ran the Flora London Marathon this year, said: "It was heartwarming to see the pupils trying so hard at their sports day.”

Young people in Bourne enjoying the Escape 99 activities 25 years ago.

Old school friends reunite

Pupils who attended The King’s Cliffe secondary school were reunited again to share memories of their time in the classroom.

More than 30 ex-pupils and their partners attended the function, which was organised by Pauline Norris and Sandra Duncomb, and held at the Collyweston Slater Pub.

Mrs Norris said: “A good time was had by all and some old school stories brought back fond memories for us.”

Holiday activities prove popular with youngsters

Young people in Bourne are currently taking advantage of Escape 99 - a programme of school holiday activities designed to ward away the dreaded boredom!

Charlotte Hillier, Laura Brundle and Kate Duffin were at Bourne Youth Club on Monday - the focus of the scheme's happenings for that day.

The theme of this year's Escape is Communication and courses on offer include desktop publishing, drama, personal computing and sailing.

There are also trips involving the cinema and camping.

50 years ago

Eleven young pupils from Stamford Exeter Sunday school took time off from religious studies on Sunday.

They took part in a sponsored "Womble work-in" organised by Mr Tony Thompson and his wife Merelyn, who run the Sunday school.

The would-be Wombles spent two hours in brilliant sunshine picking up litter from All Saints' churchyard and the grounds of Browne's Hospital.

100 years ago

Famous Author’s Brother - The Rev. Arthur Baring-Gould, Rector of St. Martin's, Haverfordwest, brother of the late Rev. S. Baring-Gould, the well-known and widely-read author, preached at the morning and evening services on Sunday at St George’s Church to large congregations.

He is an old friend of the Rector (Rev. S. H. Wenham, with whom he is staying during the week; the hymns " Onward, Christian Soldiers, on the Resurrection Morning," and " Through the night of Doubt and Sorrow," which were composed by the late Rev. S. 'Baring-Gould, were sung at the services.

150 years ago

A child two years of age, named Phillips, was on Tuesday knocked down by a vehicle in Scotgate: a surgeon was called in, but it was fortunately found that no serious injury had been sustained.

200 years ago

Ann Cotter, a peddling woman, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing brushes, the property of Mr. Edis Spencer, grocer. The court taking into consideration her bad state of health, and that she had been in confinement for six weeks, ordered her to be further imprisoned for one day only.