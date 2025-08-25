More than 500 vehicles drew crowds to Stamford Meadows as a classic car show returned for another year.

Car enthusiasts had the chance to showcase their vehicles at the Stamford Car Show yesterday - all while raising money for a good cause.

Although entry was free, bucket collections on the day raised about £6,000, which this year will go towards buying a wheelchair for a three-year-old girl with spina bifida.

Stamford Car Show returned for the 21st year for the town meadows. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Stewart Humm, a member of the Stamford and District Round Table, which has been organising the event for 21 years, said it felt good to bring the community together while raising a bit of cash to help others.

“The event went really well,” said Stewart. “We had a great turnout, the weather was lovely and the Meadows was bustling with hundreds of vehicles.

“It was a great opportunity for fans of classic vehicles and motorbikes to catch up – we have a lot of people who have been coming since day one – and also a lovely chance to bring the wider community together.

John Chappell with his 1963 Capri Consul

Tarquin Taylor, Amy Mills, Taylor Durham, Phil and Donna Mills in a Damlier Limo

Andy Winterton with his Connaught L2 1949

Martin Virgin, from, Ryall and Peter Bracewell, from Deeping St Jame, both showcased their Mercades SLK

Dave Driver and Bil Wittkopp showcasing a 32 Duce Hotrod

Tony Adnitt and Olive Johnstone with their V8 Pilot 1948

Terry Tredwell from Tallington with his Tuk Tuk

The Jones and Bishop family from Stamford enjoying the show

“Thank you to all those who have been generous in donating money and helping us make a difference.”

Exhibitors took part in a car rally through the countryside before the main event.

Food and drink stalls provided refreshments throughout the day.