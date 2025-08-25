Stamford Car Show draws hundreds to Meadows while raising money to buy new wheelchair for girl
More than 500 vehicles drew crowds to Stamford Meadows as a classic car show returned for another year.
Car enthusiasts had the chance to showcase their vehicles at the Stamford Car Show yesterday - all while raising money for a good cause.
Although entry was free, bucket collections on the day raised about £6,000, which this year will go towards buying a wheelchair for a three-year-old girl with spina bifida.
Stewart Humm, a member of the Stamford and District Round Table, which has been organising the event for 21 years, said it felt good to bring the community together while raising a bit of cash to help others.
“The event went really well,” said Stewart. “We had a great turnout, the weather was lovely and the Meadows was bustling with hundreds of vehicles.
“It was a great opportunity for fans of classic vehicles and motorbikes to catch up – we have a lot of people who have been coming since day one – and also a lovely chance to bring the wider community together.
“Thank you to all those who have been generous in donating money and helping us make a difference.”
Exhibitors took part in a car rally through the countryside before the main event.
Food and drink stalls provided refreshments throughout the day.