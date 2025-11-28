A church is filled with dozens of Christmas Trees for an annual festival.

Stamford and District Lions Club is running the annual festival again in St John’s Church, which officially opens today (Friday, November 28) and runs until Sunday, December 14.

The tree festival is free to attend but donations will be taken for the club’s chosen charity, Stamford Men’s Shed.

Rutland and Stamford Mercury editor Kerry Coupe with the Mercury tree at the Stamford and District Lions Club's annual tree festival 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Club president Gill Clarke said the event brought “festive cheer to our local community in spectacular surroundings”.

Each of the trees has been decorated by community organisations, charities or businesses in the area, and includes a tree by the Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

Some of the trees at the Stamford and District Lions Club's annual tree festival 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

The festival is open daily from 9.30am until 4pm and at the same time the Cards for Good Causes shop, selling Christmas cards for a variety of food causes, is running alongside it.

Bourne Methodist Church is also hosting a tree festival in the church tomorrow (Saturday, November 29) from 10am until 4pm and St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham opened its annual festival last night (Thursday).

