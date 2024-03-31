We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years

Paralympian inspires pupils with visit

Primary school pupils had an inspiring visit from a Paralympic athlete. Sprinter and rower Sam Ruddock met children at St Augustine's Primary School in Stamford on Thursday last week.

Paralympic athlete Sam Ruddock with the school's sports ambassadors, from left, Lily James, 10, Bethany Hudson, 11, Patrick Kane, 11, and Tyrell Campbell-Smith, 10 - 10 years ago.

Sam, who has cerebral palsy, competed for Team GB in the London 2012 Paralympic games.

Even though he had only been training for six months Sam exceeded expectations, just missing out on the 100m and 200m finals, placing ninth in both events and running a personal best in the 200m.

Teacher Karen Roberts said: “Sam spoke to children about achieving whatever they want, whatever the situation.

“He told the children never to give up on their dreams. It was a really inspirational visit.”

Friends prepare for tough challenge

A group of friends are preparing for a gruelling physical challenge which will see them running, cycling and rowing hundreds of miles for a good cause.

From left, back, Dean Cornish, Jon Tyrrell, Simon Epps, Will Fry and Steve Williams, front Natalie Williams and Steve Jackson 10 years ago.

The ten Stamfordians are set to cycle from Paris to Calais, row the English Channel, and then run to London for the aptly named task One Big Effort.

Their aim is to raise £75,000 for charity with Dean Cornish, of St Leonard's Street, who is taking part, said: “I’m worried about the enormity of the bike ride mainly. I don't fancy 20 hours in the saddle, which is possible if we get lost or we have headwinds for the entire 190 miles.

"Rowing the channel is something that is quite daunting as well. I'm not a great rower, and the thought of struggling half-way across the Channel leaves me a bit fearful. You can't just stop rowing and walk for a while like you can when marathon running.”

Grease is the word at this care home

Dressed in sparkling pinks, rock and roll-style costumes and even as characters from the film Grease, staff and residents of Abbey Court care home enjoyed an afternoon of old-fashioned fun and frivolity.

From left, back, staff members Marie Madgwick, Abby Ward, Tracey Dean, Deanne Edwards, Sue Comey and Diane Dostalova. Front, residents Anne Goldring, Elfriede Tychsen and Jean Hardy 10 years ago.

The occasion was a 1950s style tea party aimed at getting everyone involved.

Most of the 85 residents at the care home in Falcon Way, Bourne, joined in and danced to rock and roll music and Elvis Presley songs during the afternoon.

Isobel Skerritt, social and leisure co-ordinator, said: “The giant tea party was held over two floors so everyone could take part. We encouraged the residents to join in the dancing. We think everyone had a good time,judging by the feed-back.”

School girl is regional cover girl

A designer is the cover girl for a regional competition after claiming the title last summer.

Stamford Queen Eleanor School pupil Sadie Tapp was named Young Designer of the Year at the Lincolnshire Fashion Academy.

Sadie Tapp with her winning design 10 years ago.

She also took the Best Sketchbook title after imp-ressing Red or Dead creator Wayne Hemingway with her baroque-themed outfit.

Sadie, 16, will appear on the promotional poster for this year’s event, which will be attended by 12 of her fellow pupils.

She said: “I've always been interested in fashion but never really knew what I wanted to do for a career until I started GCSE textiles.

“I loved designing and making something for the competition. I didn't expect to win but I'm so happy and now l know I want to go into fashion design.”

Fellow pupil Lucy Dunkley, 16, came second in the competition. She hopes to pursue a career in fashion buying or marketing.

Head of art and design, Lisa Mitchell, said: “It's a real privilege for the school to take first and second place and for Sadie's design to feature on this year's poster.”

Ball in memory of mum raises thousands

More than 150 guests helped to raise thousands of pounds for a worthy cause at a ball held in memory of a loving mum.

Dani Wheeler, Eve Tegerdine and Shirin Fenn at the ball 10 years ago.

Organisers Dani Wheeler and Shirin Fenn were delighted with the success of the Dragonfly Ball, which was held at Greetham Valley Hotel Gold and Conference Centre, raising £12,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The ball was held in memory of Dani’s mum, Carole, who lost her battle to motor neurone disease in 2011.

Funds raised will go directly to the Lincolnshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease association, helping sufferers and their families with support and equipment.

Dani, 38, from Greatford, said; “Thank you to all guests for their kindness and charitable spirit. A fabulous outcome to a truly memorable evening.”

25 years

Shepherd, monk and camel visit town pubs

A shepherd, a monk and a man on a camel were just some of the strange figures to be seen around Stamford on Fridạy night.

A shepherd, monk and man on a camel that passed through Stamford 25 years ago.

Members of Stamford and District Round Table were taking part in a fancy dress pub crawl. They visited 23 pubs in all and raised £561 for local charities.

Ian Scott, a Round Table spokesman, said the group wished to thank everyone who gave so generously.

Traditional Indian meal for school pupils

Schoolchildren from Market Deeping were treated to a three-course Indian meal this week — as part of their studies.

Ruth Hamilton (left) is pictured with teacher Kerry Pilton, restaurant proprietor Mohammad Nazir and Sophie Roullier 25 years ago.

They swapped their school desks for a table at the Taj Mahal restaurant in the town to tuck into poppadams, samosas, korma curries and Asian banana ice-cream.

The children had been focusing on India in a special topic at the school, and learned about Indian cuisine and culture from the restaurant staff.

Teachers Kerry Pilton and Penny Hunt dressed in traditional Indian saris.

“The food was lovely. It was a great learning experience for the children. We ate with our right hand only, which is the traditional way many communities in India eat.

“One pupil asked if we could take them out there on a trip but our budget doesn't spread that far,” said Penny.

School pupils go tennis mad

Pupils at Nassington Primary School have gone tennis mad since being given loads of new rackets and balls to play with.

When previously practising the game, the children had to share equipment but thanks to a generous donation there is now enough to go round for all the pupils.

Pupils from Nassington Primary School with new tennis equipment 25 years ago.

PE co-ordinator Beverly Daley recently took 12 pupils to a short tennis tournament in Kettering.

When they were there they were noticed by the Northamp-tonshire Lawn Tennis Association who gave the school 12 rackets and 36 balls.

Beverly said: “It's given us a real buzz. Tennis isn't a game usually played in primary schools.”

Lodges give chance to get close to Mother Earth

Sacred Sweat Lodges offering “hope of re-birth, cleansing, purification and connection to ourselves and Mother Earth”, is a native American tradition taking off in Rutland.

Wa-Na-nee-Che and Grizley get the fire ready for the 'sweat' 25 years ago.

A group of Rutlanders took part in a Sacred Sweat Lodge ceremony in a Burley field presided over by native American Spiritual advisor Wa-Na-Nee-Che (also known as Dennis Renault).

The lodge made with a willow frame and covered with blankets, tarpaulin and plastic is heated by steam which can bring the temperature inside up to 160 degrees fahrenheit.

The atmosphere is created by hot stones passed to Wa-Na-Nee-Che on a fork by a firemaster' outside. He heats them over burning coals.

They are then covered with water. Those entering go in a clockwise direction avoiding the line — or umbilical cord — connecting the two sources of heat into the womb of Mother Earth.

School turns into ice rink

A school hall in Stamford was turned into a skating rink.

Headteacher Christine Power takes a tumble and is helped by pupils 25 years ago.

Pupils, parents and teachers at St Gilbert of Sempringham school skated around the specially-coated hall floor to the sound of disco music.

The fundraising event was organised by the Friends of St Gilbert’s group.

It arranged all the refreshments and called in the team of contactors which laid the special surface.

Secretary Linda Glossop said: “It was great. The children loved it and all the tickets sold out within three days.

“Parents and teachers also had a go, although most of the adults were clinging onto the railings.”

50 years ago

Comment was made at the annual meeting of the Deeping St James and District Agricultural Show Society that, after a tremendous amount of work last year, the profit was only £42.98.

Yet the society finds nearly £800 in prize money.

Treasurer Mr J. C. Cave said he felt somewhat despondent. He spoke of rising costs and hoped the public would continue to support the excellent show.

100 years ago

"Great Cricketers" — An unique opportunity was afforded the boys of Stamford School and friends of seeing (on the screen) as large an assembly of cricketers of world-wide fame in action as they will probably ever see, and of hearing the merits and faults of style expatiated upon by one of the "giants" of the game.

It was the occasion of a cinematograph lecture by Mr. A. C. Maclaren, at one time captain of the Lancashire XI and of the English team in test matches against Australia.

His remarks were full of instructive points, emphasised particularly by slow-motion pictures, and should be of profit to his audience during the approaching cricket season.

On Tuesday a lad named Harry Harker, of Fineshade, was taken to the Stamford Infirmary, having sustained rather severe injuries by being run over by a horse roller of which he was in charge.

The horse drawing the implement took fright at the noise made by the roller passing along the hand road and bolted; the lad who was riding on the shafts fell off, and the roller passed over him, lacerating his face, breaking his nose, and injuring the left ankle.

Under the care of the house surgeon, the boy is progressing favourably.

200 years ago

Thorough-bred Mares at Three Guineas and Five Shillings, other Mares at One Guinea and a Half, and Two Shillings and Sixpence the Groom, the well-bred Horse, Orphan, red by Dr Willis, now the property of Mr M. Addy, West Deeping.

Orphan was got by Coniac, his dam Cinderella, by Dungannon, by Eclipse, grandam Cinderwench, by Ancient Pistol, great grandam by Regulus, out of an own sister to Black-and-all-Black, by crab.