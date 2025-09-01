Big crowds are expected later this week as one of equestrian sport’s biggest competitions returns.

The 2025 edition of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials gets under way in Stamford on Wednesday (September 3) with the horse inspections in the main arena from 4pm.

A rider in the Young Event Horse Five-Year-Old Final, against the backdrop of Burghley House

The three-day eventing action proper will then begin on Thursday with the first of two days of dressage.

Saturday is expected to draw the biggest crowds as riders negotiate the four-mile cross country course and its iconic 30 fences, before the winner is crowned on Sunday afternoon after the show jumping finale.

Lincolnshire rider Ros Canter picked up her first Burghley five-star title last year in some style, posting the best-ever score in the competition’s 63-year history.

Ros Canter is the defending champion after posting a record-breaking score 12 months ago. Photo: DBHT/Peter Nixon

The Lion Bridge provides one of the most iconic backdrops for the cross country course. Photo: Alan Walters

She returns with Lordships Graffalo to attempt to defend their title from a field of 59 horse and rider combinations, including last year’s runner-up Tim Price, from New Zealand, with Vitali, and three-time Burghley winner Oliver Townend.

The field also features 14 Burghley first-timers, including newly-crowned British Open champions Katie Magee and Treworra.

As well as the elite international competition, the event features a range of classes, including Young Event Horse Finals for four and five-year-olds and Pony Club Team Jumping, while the Shetland Pony Grand National races are always popular.

Shopping opportunities are a big part of Burghley. Photo: Alan Walters

Shoppers at the Katie Cardew stand at last year’s event. Photo: Alan Walters

Away from the competition arenas, there are hundreds of shopping opportunities, including clothing, jewellery, accessories, furniture, art, kitchenware, gifts and gardening at the shopping village, pavilions, and Burghley Exhibition Village, and food and drink at the Food Walk and restaurants.

Pedestrian access along the central route through the Burghley parkland has been closed until Friday, September 19 to allow for the set-up and then take-down of the event. The lower parkland will be fully closed from Monday (September 1) until the following Monday.

Burghley House, gardens, adventure play, and all visitor facilities will be closed on all four competition days from Thursday (September 4) to the following Sunday.

Visitors coming over the Lion Bridge

This year’s event will be supporting the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance as its official charity.

Day passes are available at £35 on the gate, with concessions for under 16s, except Saturday when the price rises to £56, and cheaper advance tickets are available from https://burghley-horse.co.uk