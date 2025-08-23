We will be holding an open day on Sunday, September 14, from 10am until 5pm, writes Trevor Thrower of Stamford Bridge Club.

Anybody can drop in and see the club and try out bridge. Our autumn beginners' courses start on Thursday, October 2, with both morning and evening options. Details are on our website www.bridgewebs.com/stamford.

Hand of the Week

This month's hand is a declarer play problem. South is playing a weak notrump opener which shows 12 to 14 high card points so is too strong to open that so should bid their long suit. North is likely to respond 1D although there may be some people who decide to respond in their major suit (hearts). South will now bid 1NT showing 15 to 16 points, some may play this as 15 to 17 points. North will bid game in notrumps. West will lead the 4S, fourth highest from their long suit. East will play the knave of spades, third hand should usually play high. In notrump contracts it is best to count your top tricks, South can count five top club tricks and two spade tricks so is two tricks short of their contract.

Stamford Bridge Club hand of the week

We also have one slow trick in hearts and one slow trick in diamonds. The problem is on this hand is how to develop the two slow tricks. In notrump hands we need to think about which is the danger hand. The queen of spades is almost certainly with the west hand as with small cards in the suit most players will lead second highest retaining fourth highest for suits containing an honour. South still holds A10 in spades after the lead and so is protected if west is on lead. So on this hand we will treat east as the danger hand, we want to lose the first trick in the red suits to west. The correct play on this hand is to cross to dummy in clubs and lead a small diamond, if east has the ace they cannot play it without giving us two tricks in diamonds and if west wins the diamond trick west cannot attack spades so we have the time to lead up to the hearts in dummy for the heart trick.

Stamford Bridge Club

Tips of the Week

It is normally best to lead up to honours. Think about which hand is the danger hand and how you can either keep the danger hand off the lead or alternatively if they do play a top card it is to your advantage.