A building which has been a nightclub, salon and restaurant could be turned into apartments.

Plans have been submitted to turn the ground floor of The Riverside in Wharf Road, Stamford, into four apartments.

The building was most recently home to beauty salon AUK and hairdressers Thomas and Thomas.

The Riverside building in Stamford. Photo: Google

Over the years it’s had many occupants ranging from a riverside restaurant to a nightclub known as Quayhole Kate’s as well as a Conservative club and an antiques centre.

But over the past year, the once full of life Wharf Road building has remained empty - despite efforts from the owner, who also struggled to find a tenant when Riverside Cafe closed in 2017.

In a planning statement to South Kesteven District Council, a spokesperson said: “The salon vacated the property in early 2024 and the owner has again, so far, been unsuccessful in finding a new commercial tenant, despite discussions with several restaurant chains which haven’t come to fruition.

“While the property continues to be offered for lease on the commercial market, the decision has been taken to seek permission to convert the ground floor to residential use in its entirety, in the event that a commercial occupant cannot be secured in the near future.”

The Riverside building in Stamford. Photo: Google

If approved, internal divisions and party walls could be put in to create four apartments across a space of 226sqm.

They would have one or two-bedrooms which the applicant, James Fasal of Warrant Investments PLC, believes will make them more marketable and economically viable than fewer but bigger apartments.

Three of the apartments would benefit from access to the existing pontoon, which would be sectioned off with glass dividers.

The first floor of the building has already been converted into four apartments, which are used as holiday lets, and accessed from the town bridge and Toll House.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments.