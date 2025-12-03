An ‘appalling’ rapist’s victims included three vulnerable women in a care home — and police fear they may not yet know the full extent of his crimes.

Joshua Springer, of Cornstall Buildings in Stamford, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, December 2 where he pleaded guilty to nine charges of rape.

Joshua Springer. Photo: Lincs Police

Three of his victims were based at a Stamford-area care home, while a fourth victim was located at an address in the North Yorkshire area.

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children – including some in the most extreme category possible.

Springer had been arrested and subsequently charged in relation to several offences on July 26.

It came a month after Lincolnshire Police was called upon to investigate reports that vulnerable people had been sexually assaulted at an elderly residential care home.

Officers have never named the care home in question in order to protect the anonymity of Springer’s victims.

Springer appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 28 shortly after his arrest and was remanded into custody before he appeared yesterday to enter his plea.

He will now appear at Lincoln Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday, February 6.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt thanked the family of the victims in this case for their courage and patience.

She said: “Springer’s actions show a clear lack of human decency and respect for the victims he targeted.

“He abused a position of trust and used the access he had to attack some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“It is appalling, and my heart goes out to the victims and their families.

“The impact of Springer’s actions cannot be overestimated and will have long-lasting consequences. It was imperative that we got him behind bars and out of our community.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the women at the centre of this case and their families.

“Their courage and dignity cannot be put into words, and I hope that by bringing Springers to justice, they feel some form of comfort even if the road ahead is a long one.

“Cases like this have an enormous impact on family, friends, work colleagues and so on.”

Six of the charges were evenly split between three women while the remaining three charges are connected to a fourth woman.

However, the investigation into his action continues.

DCI Lovatt added: “Our investigations continue into Joshua Springer who has also used the surname Kearney and Kearney Springer if you believe you may have been a victim of him and/or have any information then we would encourage anyone to contact us to do so either by calling 101 quoting incident 272 of November 28.

“If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or any other sexual offence not connected to Springer, then please report it to us or your local police service as soon as possible. I want to assure victims, we will listen – there are various ways you can get in touch, but please do not be afraid to. We are here to support you.

“Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe.

“If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK.”