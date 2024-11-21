A charity that promotes good mental health and wellbeing in the community is appealing for help to grow an ‘edible forest’.

The idea has been put forward by MindSpace Stamford, which has created a Wellbeing Garden at allotments off Uffington Road.

The edible forest would comprise a range of plants for eating raw or cooking, including nuts, berries and herbs.

MindSpace volunteers Linda Battle and Simon Riley in the edible forest area of the Wellbeing Garden

Farming firm Hinch Enterprises of Greetham helped to landscape the garden with gravelled paths and spaces for planting, and some areas are yet to be cultivated.

Chris Young, a MindSpace trustee and a landscape designer by trade, said: “Now we have this area, we are appealing to anyone with an interest in gardening, mental health and wellbeing, community causes or just wanting to help out, to donate anything that we might be able to plant in our edible forest.

“We are looking for plants such as rhubarb, nut bushes, raspberries, artichokes and herbs, for example, but welcome anything else edible that could be included.”

MindSpace activities and events are for everyone, not just those of us that have had a mental health diagnosis or are currently struggling.

The Wellbeing Garden provides a space for people to nurture their emotional health and wellbeing by feeling connected to the great outdoors.

Chris added: “Contact and active engagement with our natural environment has proven beneficial effects on all of us, and learning a new skill in good company can provide a real boost to your wellbeing – our garden is the perfect environment for this.

“The new edible forest adds another dimension to what’s on offer.”

More is planned for the Wellbeing Garden in 2025. To get involved or to make an edible plants donation email garden@mindspacestamford.com or call 07563 385273.

The Wellbeing Garden at Uffington Road South Allotments https://what3words.com/saving.toward.fruit is open all of the time to all visitors.

Volunteer-led sessions are on Mondays between 12pm and 3pm, tea and chat is on Fridays from 1pm to 2.30pm.