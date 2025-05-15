Donations of everyday essentials are being invited as a band of volunteers prepare for their 24th aid mission to Ukraine.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends has set up collection points across the Stamford area for day-to-day items such as food, batteries and sanitary products. The last collection will be on Friday, June 6.

HOUF volunteers are also collecting in Peterborough, Sheffield and Dronfield before driving the donated goods over to Poland on Monday, June 16 in a convoy of vans, sponsored by Peterborough firm, Princebuild.

A full list of items invited for donation before the June 16 trip

From there the aid will be taken to Ukrainian capital Kyiv where HOUF’s charity partners will distribute it to communities near the frontline.

“The situation on the ground in Ukraine is as bad as ever,” said HOUF founder Richard Astle, from Helpston.

“We are continually getting requests for help with supplying more and more basic necessities.”

HOUF founder Richard Astle with pallets of aid collected last November for their pre-Christmas mission

Current aid items in demand include non-perishable foods, medicines such as paracetamol, personal hygiene products including toothbrushes, toothpaste and nappies, equipment for hobbies and electronics.

Collection points have been set up in Helpston at The Granary Tea Room, Willowbrook Farm and The Bluebell Inn, Helpston as well as at churches in Baston, Etton, Helpston, Langtoft, and Thurlby.

In Stamford you can drop off items at Mountain Warehouse, 61-62 High Street, Borderville Sports Centre, in Ryhall Road, and at Enterprise Car Rental, in Uffington Road.

HOUF members will again volunteer at a summer camp to help war widows and their children

HOUF members will also be supporting and volunteering at a summer camp for war widows next month, providing grief counselling and respite care.

“This is the fourth camp we have supported, and the convoy of donations will meet up with us there,” Richard explained.

“It’s a demonstration to these families and to Ukraine generally of our unwavering support.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingourukrainianfriends2023 if you would like to make a cash donation to support their work.