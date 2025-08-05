A developer has appealed against a decision to refuse its plans for a large housing development.

The proposed 250 new homes with children’s play area and public open space off Peakirk Road in Glinton was submitted to Peterborough City Council in April last year by Cheshire-based Gladman Developments.

The firm described the development as a “sensitively designed and high quality new neighbourhood” which aimed to “maximise the opportunities for integration with the existing settlement edge of Glinton”.

The site off Peakirk Road, Glinton where 250 homes are planned. Photo: Submitted

However, 137 residents and interested parties objected.

Some argued that the village lacked adequate infrastructure while others noted concerns about traffic and the overall scale of development.

City councillors decided to refuse the application on May 19 this year, claiming that the development would have resulted in the “erosion of the countryside gap” between defined settlements.

Gladman Developments has appealed to the Secretary of State against the council’s decision, meaning the case will be reviewed by a government planning inspector.

Bob Randall, vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, was among those who raised concerns about the village being able to cope with hundreds more homes.

At the time of the refusal, he said: “The roads are really badly congested in the morning and evenings, so adding an extra 250 homes and the traffic that involves would have been quite a burden on the village.”

Mr Randall also claimed there was a lack of spaces for pupils at nearby schools and “tremendous” problems with the village’s sewer system.

Last month Peterborough City Council went back on an earlier decision to refuse a proposed 95-home development in Glinton.

Developer Larkfleet Group appealed the council’s refusal which led to a public inquiry on July 1, when the authority decided to drop its evidence against the development.

Similar points of objection were raised at the inquiry by Mr Randall and a resident named David Cowcill.

Two sites in the village of Glinton, at Peakirk Road and Glinton Road, are earmarked for 355 homes in total as part of Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan, a number the parish council is concerned about.

Coun Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, has said public feedback is “essential” in developing the Draft Local Plan.

Both Gladman Developments and Peterborough City Council were approached for comment.