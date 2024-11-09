An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of planning permission for a Travellers’ caravan site.

A hearing will take place later this month to reconsider Peterborough City Council’s decision not to allow a site for Traveller families to be located off Lincoln Road, Glinton.

The site was created without permission in May, and retrospective planning permission was then sought. These plans received 32 objections, including from Glinton Parish Council which said villagers had reported anti-social behaviour and intimidation coming from the site.

The proposal was refused on the grounds it would change the landscape, but the applicant argues the site is close to a row of four homes. Photo: Google

Planning officers had recommended approving planning permission, saying anti-social behaviour could not be given as a reason for refusal.

But in late July Peterborough City Council’s planning committee voted the other way, saying it would have an “unacceptable adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area”.

The council said the development had taken place without permission in May, and after the application was refused, issued an enforcement notice to remove all caravan and motorhomes and to take up the hardstanding.

Applicant Martin McDonagh then lodged an appeal against the decision in August through planning agent Philip Brown.

They argue that local and national planning policies allow for Gypsy and Traveller sites in the countryside and that the policies would be ‘pointless’ if Traveller caravan sites were seen as ‘unacceptably harmful’ to the countryside.

“Some level of change to the character and appearance of the countryside must be acceptable,” Mr Brown said.

He added that the site was near a row of residential properties, so was not ‘unduly discordant with the existing character’.

In response, the council insists that despite a ‘small cluster’ of properties, the land had been undeveloped and that the ‘significant character change in the landscape weighs against the application’.

“The benefit from delivering pitches toward an unknown need were not outweighed by the harm exacerbated by the scale and its location within the open countryside,” it added.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at Peterborough Town Hall.