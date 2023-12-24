A tattooist had the best response yet when she asked customers to support a gift appeal.

Sophie Earl collected donations of children’s presents at Eden Tattoo Studio in Stamford on behalf of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s.

Two hundred and forty gifts have since been handed out to young people across the area, including donations to George’s Food Hub in Stamford and the Red Cross in Bourne.

Sophie Earl with some of the donations.

Sophie said: “Things have been so hard for a lot of families this year with people saying they might not be able to afford presents for their children.

“People have been so generous and it just shows how much they care. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Sophie plans to support the appeal again next year with a particular focus on gifts for teenagers.