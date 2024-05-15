People are being asked to keep an eye out for a collection of gold eagle coins being sold online.

Thirteen of the USA half ounce gold eagle coins were stolen from a house in Little Casterton Road, Stamford.

They are thought to have been taken between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, April 25 but police have only just issued an appeal for help.

Police constable David McPherson is asking people to get in touch if they are offered the coins or see them for sale in a pawn shop or via online selling site such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace.

Anyone with information can email David.McPherson@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 321 of April 26 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.